Amitabh Bachchan signed as brand ambassador of Legends Cricket League





Source: ANI | Updated: 09 December 2021 16:17 IST

Legends Cricket League, a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers, has appointed megastar Amitabh Bachchan as League Ambassador. “I’m definitely looking forward to the Legends League Cricket celebrating the Legends of Cricket from around the world and bringing back the old rivalry for us to relive the nostalgia. It’s a great opportunity for all cricket fans to have the chance to share them play live again,” said Amitabh Bachchan in an official release. The League will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman in January 2022 between three powerful teams representing India, Asia and the rest of the world. “I had the opportunity in my younger days to play cricket and then commentary with some of the greats of the game, but now to be the face of such a great initiative is an incredible feeling. To see these legends of the game that have “Always such beautiful moments of happiness and pride, back on the field is exciting. Legends League Cricket will certainly present itself as an excellent opportunity for the Legends and their ardent fans like me to reconnect,” added Amitabh Bachchan. Big news! Legend of Legends, global icon Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is the league ambassador for Legends League Cricket!

.#AmitabhBachchan #SrBachchan #LegendsLeagueCricket # LLCT20 #LegendofLegends #Global icon #bachchan #cricket pic.twitter.com/pW3UbJxo9u — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) December 9, 2021 Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket, said: “We are honored to have Mr. Bachchan with us. When it comes to the Legends space, you cannot think of a bigger and more appropriate name to be your ambassador. Mr. Bachchan is a global icon and revered by all. He is also a huge sports fanatic and elevates the status of our League to gargantuan proportions. “Ravi Shastri, the Commissioner of the League, is delighted with Amitabh Bachchan’s entry into the League.” The Shehanshah of Cinema, the Don of our hearts is here with us to bring the essence and message of LLC around the world to bring. It is a privilege to work with him and I can’t wait to start working with him. This is going to be a bullet trail, I’m telling you,” he said.

