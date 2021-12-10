Sports
The Women’s Tennis Association stood up to China over Peng Shuai’s plight. This is why
For years, foreign companies seeking to seize the riches of the Chinese market have kept one tradition that does not become political.
Arousing the ire of the Chinese Communist Party would hurt your own profits.
Everyone from the US National Basketball Association to the Arsenal Football Club has insulted the Chinese government and paid a heavy price.
But one sports organization opposes the emerging superpower and refuses to back down.
Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chief Steve Simon risks everything to defend his star player.
And it is not clear whether the authorities in Beijing know what to do next.
A long history of disappearing celebrities
Until last month, tennis player Peng Shuai had transcended the sport in China and was a full-fledged celebrity.
But then she posted allegations of serious sexual assault against a high-ranking member of China’s political elite on social media site Weibo.
“Even if it’s like an egg beating on a rock, or if I’m like a moth drawn to the flame and tempted to self-destruct, I’ll tell the truth about you,” she said of her alleged abuser Zhang Gaoli.
Zhang has not responded to her allegations.
Her post has been deleted within 20 minutes of censored internet in China, and Peng quickly disappeared.
She’s not the first Chinese celebrity to suddenly disappear after coming into contact with the government.
In 2018, China’s highest-paid female star Fan BingBing disappeared for months after she was accused of tax evasion.
And the ubiquitous celebrity tech chief Jack Ma has rarely been seen in public since he criticized Chinese regulators.
Peng’s circumstances should be seen as the latest in a series of brutal performances where no one is invulnerable, according to John Deluri, a professor of Chinese Studies at Yonsei University.
“It’s part of a pattern of an increasingly repressive atmosphere,” he said.
What worked to Peng’s advantage and what surprised Beijing is that someone sprang into action.
‘Proof that Peng is free’
The WTA sounded the alarm as soon as Peng appeared to withdraw from public life and they were unable to contact her.
Trying to downplay Peng’s disappearance, Beijing published an email purportedly written to Steve Simon by the player, in which she retracted her sexual assault allegations and insisted she was “resting at home and everything was fine”.
Unconvinced, Simon threatened to withdraw WTA’s business from China unless the country could “prove that Peng is free and able to speak without interference or intimidation”.
A video of Peng dining with friends and her coach was then released by Chinese state media, but something didn’t feel right to Simon.
Last week, he suspended all tennis tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.
It was a bold move by the organization.
China currently hosts 11 WTA tournaments each year and Shenzhen is set to host the finals from 2022 to 2030.
Why the WTA Did What the NBA Couldn’t
The WTA is certainly not the first sports organization involved in a feud with the Chinese state, but it may well be the first to actually take a costly stance.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) has had a series of altercations with China since Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted and subsequently removed its support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019.
The NBA offered a fawning apology, and legendary player LeBron James called Morey “either misinformed or not really aware of the situation.”
Loading
Despite the downturn, China was not satisfied.
Chinese state television channel CCTV banned the NBA, a move estimated to have cost the league about $400 million ($557.8 million).
According to YunJiang, a senior research officer at the Australian National University, the WTA may have had no choice but to oppose China.
“China has not disappeared or members of the NBA have been arrested,” he said.
“It was about members of the NBA criticizing China. But they are not Chinese, so they are not under China’s jurisdiction anywhere.”
Loading
Founded by Billie Jean King, the WTA was structured to give female players a greater voice and its current structure still reflects this.
Three positions of the eight-member board are taken by players.
Is this a turning point?
Despite China’s attempts to censor Peng Shuai’s allegations, the country is still generating heat both inside and outside the country.
“Despite censorship, it’s still talked about. Some people are really good at avoiding censorship,” YunJiang said.
“There is still a lot of support for her in China too.”
Part of the focus comes down to the strength of Peng’s celebrity, and part of it is the timing of her accusations.
We are only three months away from the Beijing Winter Olympics, and the United States, Australia and Lithuania have all announced diplomatic boycotts of the event, citing human rights violations.
China has repeatedly claimed it is “against the politicization of the sport” when questioned about both the WTA’s suspension and the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics.
“I think China cares,” YunJiang said.
“It does care about his international reputation.”
However, the current pressure is unlikely to change the outcome for a woman making serious claims of sexual abuse.
“It is positive news that the [WTA are] especially to its members,” YunJiang said.
“I don’t think the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party will suddenly back down.
