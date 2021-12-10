Kentucky Offensive Line Named Joe Moore Award Finalist

Kentucky’s offensive line is one of four finalists for the Joe Moore Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive line in college football, the Foundation for Teamwork announced Thursday.

This is the fourth consecutive season that Kentucky’s offensive line, known as the “Big Blue Wall,” has been recognized by the award for its work in the trenches. The other finalists include the Air Force, Michigan and the State of Oregon.

Behind the talented “Big Blue Wall” of Kentucky, run back Chris Rodriguez Jr. ranks second in the Southeastern Conference and 12e nationally at 106.0 rushing yards per game. He has totaled 1,272 yards and tied a school record with eight 100-yard rushing games this season.

British linemen, led by offensive line coach Eric Wolford and graduated assistant coach Ryan Finck , were named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week five times this season. The unit paved the way for the Wildcats to be on pace for the first season in school history, averaging at least 200 yards per game passing and rushing. It also has the highest 4+ yard rushing percentage of any team in the nation and averages 5.51 yards per rush attempt, fourth best nationally.

All told, the Wildcats have 119 combined starts on the offensive line. Grab senior right Darian Kinnard has started in 38 consecutive games while super senior Luke Fortner has started in 35 games in a row, including every game at the center this season.

Kinnard, a 6-foot-5, 338-pound mountain from Knoxville, Tennessee, is just the second Kentucky player to win the SEC’s prestigious Jacobs Blocking Award, presented annually to the SEC’s top blocker since 1935. Offensive tackle earned Warren Bryant the award in 1976. The award was instituted in 1935 by Dr. William P. Jacobs, the founder and president (1935-45) of Presbyterian College. The winner of each season is chosen in a poll of league coaches.

Kinnard led the team into tackle position this season with 30 knockdown blocks. He also allowed only one quarterback sack in 375 pass plays. He was twice SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after victories over Vanderbilt and Louisville. He was a semifinalist for both the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, awarded to an offensive or defensive lineman who combines outstanding on-field performance with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, and the Outland Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding interior lineman. In addition, he has earned first-team All-America honors from CBS/247sports and the Senior Bowl and has earned first-team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches and Pro Football Focus, making him rated as one of only three Power Five tackles to score at 85 or better as both a run and pass blocker.

Fortner is a “super senior” and a 6-6, 297-pound center from Sylvania, Ohio was named First-Team Coaches All-SEC in his first season playing center. He is a two-time SEC Lineman of the Week honoree. The two-time Campbell Trophy semifinalist played in 54 games for Kentucky, 35 of them in a row. After switching from right guard to center ahead of the season, Fortner found his place and excelled in his new role on the “Big Blue Wall.” He had 17 knockdown blocks in 12 games and allowed only one quarterback sack in over 350 pass plays. Fortner was also named All-SEC Second Team by Pro Football Focus.

Led by Fortner and Kinnard on the offensive line, the Wildcats’ offense has averaged 431.1 yards per game, including 206.1 on the ground, and averaged 6.57 yards per game, which would set a new school record for a season. mean. According to PFF, the UK leads the SEC in rushing yards before contact, averaging 2. 6 yards per attempt.

Besides, security guard Eli Cox was a midseason All-American before injury ended his season in early November, while tackle Dare Rosenthal was named Third-Team All-SEC by PFF.

Voting will be held to select the 2021 Joe Moore Award recipient by a polling station of more than 200 members. This voting body includes all current Division I/FBS offensive line coaches, as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore and selected media members.

In addition to reviewing the game tape each week of the season, the Joe Moore Award voting committee will later review each of the finalists’ season-long highlights and multiple back-to-back quarters of game film.

The Joe Moore Award is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive line coaches in college football history, most notably for his work at Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh. Coach Moore sent 52 players to the NFL, including Bill Fralic, Mark May, Russ Grimm, Jimbo Covert and others. Created by legendary sports sculptor Jerry McKenna, the Joe Moore Award trophy is the largest trophy in college football, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 800 pounds. The perpetual trophy will be made available for display by the winning university until the end of the next college football season.

Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC) goes to Orlando, Florida, for a school record for the sixth time in a row. The No. 22 Wildcats have accepted an offer to play in the VRbo Citrus Bowl and will face No. 15 Iowa on Jan. 1 at Camping World Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN Radio and the UK Sports Radio Network.

Read more on joemooreaward.com and follow the Joe Moore Award on Twitter (@joemooreaward), Instagram (@joemooreaward) and Facebook (facebook.com/JoeMooreAward).