Stream, Brisbane weather, rain, updates, Travis Head, Ben Stokes injury

Australias first innings of the Ashes finally came to a close on day three with 425 on the board, while Ben Stokes’ tourist use in the Gabba has come under heavy fire.
Travis Head was the last wicket to fall, making 152 from 148 balls in Australias fashion a first inning lead of 278 runs.
Stokes returned to bowling as Australias lead built quickly despite jerking his knee in the area on Thursday.
The all-rounder only threw a handful of overs for the rest of day two, but after passing a fitness test on Thursday morning, he took on a bigger workload on day three.
MATCH CENTER: Australia vs England, day three, live scoreboard, stats
Former cricketer and commentator Isabelle Westbury was wavered by Stokes’s decision not to pamper Englands with the Test well out of reach.
Ben Stokes bowling is now up there with one of the dumbest things I’ve seen on a cricket pitch. And there have been many. Doesn’t help anyone. Bar Aus, she tweeted.
I am concerned that England (and Joe Root as captain) are playing, acting and selecting in a way that they think *should be seen as playing* rather than what is actually best for the squad, short and long term . It’s a very strange (and harmful) psychological hangup.
DAY THREE REPORT
Mitchell Starc (35) was the first wicket to fall on Friday when he singled out Rory Burns in the deep end as he tried to take Chris Woakes over the ropes.
Nathan Lyon made 15 on 24 before hitting straight to the short leg of Wood’s bowling, while England also quickly threw Head to end Australias innings before lunch.
Meanwhile, Haseeb Hameed’s nightmare resumed in the field after somehow tossing the ball over keeper Jos Buttler for overthrows when Head wasn’t looking for a basehit.
Later, he also dropped a tough diving catch to clear Head.
On day two, Travis Head destroyed the third-fastest century in Ashes history to crush England’s hopes, as Australia reached a lead of 196 stumps.
Shane Warne said before the game on Friday that Australia must keep the champagne on ice, despite the possibility of an inning win.
England have not won a session so far. But they can turn it around today by taking the last three wickets and hitting big.
Pitch at its best to hit today.
But Australia’s fellow legend Allan Border wasn’t so sure.
It could be (as of today), he said on Fox Cricket. If you think about it, Australia has three wickets in the barn. I don’t think there will be an explanation, so they’ll just keep going as long as they can.
Let’s say they go to lunch there will be a very big lead and there will be 60 overs left to play which is plenty of time to lose 10 wickets. The game could be over today.
He added: You expect the surface to be at its best today. The sun is shining, moisture must come out of the track. It has good coverage, yes, but once you get through that new ball it should be a great place to hit.
No real apologies from England’s point of view, but Mark Waugh has thrown in the towel and declared the end of the game after day three which the Aussies were sure to take.
Meanwhile, Warne hit on the fitness of Ollie Robinson who was England’s star bowler on day two with three wickets.
But despite impressing, his pace dropped severely in the final session, leaving England without a major weapon.
I thought Robinson looked great, but as we said yesterday morning, his condition is a real problem, Warne said.
And the England camp always said last year that it was worried about him late in the day, he generally starts well and gets tired and we saw that yesterday too.
HOW TO WATCH?
AUSTRALIA XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
ENGLAND XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach
Follow Day 3 of the First Ashes Test in our live blog below!
