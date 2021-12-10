Three of men’s tennis, ranked nationally





TROY, NY – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has released the Men’s Division III National Rankings for December 9, 2021, and a school record of three student-athletes from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The national ranking includes the Top 50 singles players and freshmen Aiden Drover Mattinen z 11th. Senior Yudai Teruyama is 21st and junior Abraham Johannes is 22nd. Also, the regional rankings were revealed and the Engineers have four in singles with Drover-Mattinen (Portugal Cove – St. Philips, NL / Blyth Academy), Teruyama (Aoba-ku, Yokohama Japan / IMG Academy) and Yohannes (Albuquerque, NM/Albuquerque Academy) ranked fifth, ninth, and 10th in the Northeast, respectively. freshman Emilio Van Cotthem (Vero Beach, FL/Vero Beach) ranks 15th. Drover-Mattinen started the season by reaching the A Flight final of the multi-division Siena Invitational, where he was defeated by Van Cotthem, 8-7(4). Teruyama defeated Yohannes 8-7 (3) in the B Flight semifinals before losing the championship game to a Division I opponent from St. Francis Brooklyn. The following week at the Middlebury Invitational, Drover-Mattinde defeated three seeded players to win the A Flight singles. He defeated the No. 1 seed, Stan Morris of the host Panthers – who has the ITA as the No. 1 ranked singles player in the national rankings – 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 in the quarter-finals. Drover-Mattinen followed with a 6-1, 6-3 victory in the semi-finals before beating Tufts’ Isaac Gorelik, currently number 19 in Division III, 6-3, 6-2. Teruyama advanced to the semifinals in the B Flight and Yohan got a spot in the C Flight semifinals. Teruyama and Yohannes played each other in the semifinals of the ITA Northeast Regional in early October, with Teruyama winning 6-3, 6-3. The win not only took him to the final, where he lost to John Rado from Skidmore who is ranked No. 12 (6-2, 2-6, 6-3), but also gave him the chance to compete in the national ita. Cup in Georgia. Van Cotthem lost to Rado in the semifinals and Drover-Mattinen lost to Yohannes in the third round. The last event in the fall for the Engineers, who are coached by Jon Satkowski , came to Williams College, where Drover-Mattinen defeated Chase Cohen, number 2 by the ITA, 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-2, at number 1 singles. Teruyama lost at number 2 and Yohannes was defeated at number 3. Van Cotthen did not play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rpiathletics.com/news/2021/12/9/three-from-mens-tennis-nationally-ranked.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos