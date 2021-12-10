Northeastern men’s hockey hits the holiday with a highlight

I appreciate our depth, for the guys who went in, whether they played 2-3 minutes or eight minutes, the coach said Jerry Keefe. They gave us what we needed to find ways to keep winning here. The guys that are out of the lineup, they’re good hockey players, and they’re going to give some offense. Were excited to get those guys back.

native to Milton Aidan McDonough leads the league with 13 goals, but a game misconduct in the first period of last week’s play at Providence was judged. Northeastern still managed to take the win, 2-0, before finishing at home 4-1 the following night. sophomore Gunnarwolfe Fontaine had a goal every night, including the game winner in the opener.

We feel really confident in that room. We have a lot of character, Fontaine said. It’s not like we outperformed some teams. Blocks shot. Did the little things to win.

goalkeeper Devon Levic has started every game and leads the nation with a .955 save percentage. His average of 1.33 goals against is good for third place in the general classification. He also gets support for him. In Saturday night’s win over Providence, Northeastern managed to block 19 shots.

It’s incredible just being there and watching from behind gives me the motivation to save for them, said Levi, who made 34 saves in the win.

I think as a team we did things for each other. That’s the best way to approach the game, if everyone’s in on it and everyone wants to do it for the guy next to you. That’s how you win. That’s how you build culture.

UMass is cool

UMass (9-4-2) has struggled with injuries of its own in recent weeks, but still managed to break into first place in Hockey East, 1 point ahead of Northeastern, and finish in 12th place nationally .

We’ve been playing shorthanded for a while, but we’re still scratching and clawing, said coach Greg Carvel. We don’t win every game, but we were in every game.

freshman Scott Murrow had a highlight on the roll last weekend against UMass Lowell, starting on the left and circling behind the net to the right, weaving through the River Hawks before throwing the puck into the net.

I couldn’t, said Carvel. I couldn’t imagine doing that. I couldn’t even do it in a video game.

Scotty has an incredible ability to use his edges and separate in the attacking zone. His hands are great and his sense of hockey is great. I think he’s finding more and more what he’s capable of and he’s gaining confidence.

They meet again

Neither team may be ranked at this time, but that doesn’t detract from the rivalry as Boston University (6-9-2) hosts Boston College (8-5-2) for the 285th meeting between the teams Friday night at Agganis Arena . It will be their first meeting for fans since February 2020.

BC is back in action after an 18-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols, after beating Brown 5-2 on Tuesday night. Coach Jerry York traveled to Denver on Thursday to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, but had no plans to stay long and returned that evening to prepare for the Terriers.

BU comes from a weekend sweep of UNH, with Case McCarthy named Hockey East Defender of the Week after providing three assists this weekend. The junior scored both goals in the 2-1 overtime win at UNH on Saturday evening.

Both BC and BU are in the middle of the Hockey East pack.

Points are at stake, so we were definitely focused on that, said BU coach Albie OConnell. But I think the most important thing for us is that we have to focus on ourselves, just keep trying to get better. Whatever enemy was playing, they were just trying to play a really good game in all three zones, during face-offs, and make sure the little things in the game are there.

The Terriers will honor their 1970-71 and 1971-72 national championship teams during the first break.

hot goalkeeper

Bentley went into intermission on a five game winning streak to improve to 10-7 and move into first place in the Atlantic Hockey Association. Evan DeBrouwer won the Conferences Goalie of the Week award for the second consecutive time and is 5-0-0 with a save rate of 0.961 and goals of 1.20 against streak average.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.