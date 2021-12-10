Sports
Northeastern men’s hockey hits the holiday with a highlight
I appreciate our depth, for the guys who went in, whether they played 2-3 minutes or eight minutes, the coach said Jerry Keefe. They gave us what we needed to find ways to keep winning here. The guys that are out of the lineup, they’re good hockey players, and they’re going to give some offense. Were excited to get those guys back.
native to Milton Aidan McDonough leads the league with 13 goals, but a game misconduct in the first period of last week’s play at Providence was judged. Northeastern still managed to take the win, 2-0, before finishing at home 4-1 the following night. sophomore Gunnarwolfe Fontaine had a goal every night, including the game winner in the opener.
We feel really confident in that room. We have a lot of character, Fontaine said. It’s not like we outperformed some teams. Blocks shot. Did the little things to win.
goalkeeper Devon Levic has started every game and leads the nation with a .955 save percentage. His average of 1.33 goals against is good for third place in the general classification. He also gets support for him. In Saturday night’s win over Providence, Northeastern managed to block 19 shots.
It’s incredible just being there and watching from behind gives me the motivation to save for them, said Levi, who made 34 saves in the win.
I think as a team we did things for each other. That’s the best way to approach the game, if everyone’s in on it and everyone wants to do it for the guy next to you. That’s how you win. That’s how you build culture.
UMass is cool
UMass (9-4-2) has struggled with injuries of its own in recent weeks, but still managed to break into first place in Hockey East, 1 point ahead of Northeastern, and finish in 12th place nationally .
We’ve been playing shorthanded for a while, but we’re still scratching and clawing, said coach Greg Carvel. We don’t win every game, but we were in every game.
freshman Scott Murrow had a highlight on the roll last weekend against UMass Lowell, starting on the left and circling behind the net to the right, weaving through the River Hawks before throwing the puck into the net.
I couldn’t, said Carvel. I couldn’t imagine doing that. I couldn’t even do it in a video game.
Scotty has an incredible ability to use his edges and separate in the attacking zone. His hands are great and his sense of hockey is great. I think he’s finding more and more what he’s capable of and he’s gaining confidence.
They meet again
Neither team may be ranked at this time, but that doesn’t detract from the rivalry as Boston University (6-9-2) hosts Boston College (8-5-2) for the 285th meeting between the teams Friday night at Agganis Arena . It will be their first meeting for fans since February 2020.
BC is back in action after an 18-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols, after beating Brown 5-2 on Tuesday night. Coach Jerry York traveled to Denver on Thursday to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, but had no plans to stay long and returned that evening to prepare for the Terriers.
BU comes from a weekend sweep of UNH, with Case McCarthy named Hockey East Defender of the Week after providing three assists this weekend. The junior scored both goals in the 2-1 overtime win at UNH on Saturday evening.
Both BC and BU are in the middle of the Hockey East pack.
Points are at stake, so we were definitely focused on that, said BU coach Albie OConnell. But I think the most important thing for us is that we have to focus on ourselves, just keep trying to get better. Whatever enemy was playing, they were just trying to play a really good game in all three zones, during face-offs, and make sure the little things in the game are there.
The Terriers will honor their 1970-71 and 1971-72 national championship teams during the first break.
hot goalkeeper
Bentley went into intermission on a five game winning streak to improve to 10-7 and move into first place in the Atlantic Hockey Association. Evan DeBrouwer won the Conferences Goalie of the Week award for the second consecutive time and is 5-0-0 with a save rate of 0.961 and goals of 1.20 against streak average.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/12/09/sports/northeastern-mens-hockey-hits-holiday-break-high-note/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]