Lagos SWAN/Bet9ja Cup: Adeleye, Oyeleke Emerge Table Tennis, Scrabble Winner As Football Matches Return On Thursday With Qfinal, Final Matches – Latest Sports and Football News in Nigeria





The table tennis event of the Lagos Sports Writers Association of Nigeria Bet9ja sponsored tournament on Wednesday produced a new champion as the Lagos State Television player, Shakiru Adeleye, defeated two former champions of the competition, Lukman Ologunro and Tunde Oyedele, to emerge victorious. to come. Ologunro won the last edition he competed for in 2019 and he was defeated by the eventual winner in the semifinals before beating 2018 winner Oyedele in the final. In the third place match, Ologunro defeated Mike Mayaki to secure the bronze medal. In the scrabble competition, former SWAN chairman Niyi Oyeleke defeated defending champions Charles Ogundiya of New Telegraph in the final. The match which was staged with the full presence of the Lagos State Scrabble Association saw Ogundiya take the game to his more experienced opponent but later succumbed to Oyeleke, who won by over 200 scores. Meanwhile, the Lagos SWAN week continues on Thursday with the quarterfinals and semifinals of the football event. TVC who topped their group will face one of the top losers, Inspiration/Lasgidi, in the first quarter-final, while Community Watch, who also finished as winner in Group B, will face Unilag FM, who have moved on as the number one second best loser. It will be an uphill battle between 2018 winners Complete Sports and Multimedia Journalist in the third quarter final as Pooja Media takes on Radio Nigeria. This year’s edition of the Lagos SWAN/Bet9ja tournament was undoubtedly very inspiring as all the participating teams showed a very high level of good team spirit and decorum from the start of this tournament.

