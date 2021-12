Vital match for Taranaki . cricket team

stuff Taranaki will be playing at Pukekura Park this weekend, weather permitting. (file photo)

Taranaki’s men’s cricket team is going into the weekend with one eye on the forecast and the other on their opponents. This weekend’s game against Horowhenua is a must for the squad if they are to keep their hopes of achieving a challenge alive. The groundsmen of Pukekura Park have dug deep to get a field ready, but when the weather gods come, the party starts at 10:30am on a lively wicket. The Taranaki selectors have been able to name the same twelve who got the first innings runs against Whanganui a fortnight ago, but there are some potential changes that may be forced upon them. Skipper, Dean Robinson is expecting his first child and when that comes New Plymouth Old Boys opener Josh Borrell will be making his return to the side after a long-term back injury. Sear Jarrod Ritson must pass a fitness test on Friday afternoon to play and so far the selectors have not named a potential replacement. The Taranaki women’s team wants to end 2021 on a high when they take on Hawkes Bay in Whanganui on Sunday. A reinforced batting lineup puts Emily Cunningham at the top of the table, as the team welcomes her to her first representative game of the season, replacing Taila Hurley in form. The only other change from the Wairarapa game is batter Sophie Campbell, who will help Taranaki’s top order with a strong base. No changes have been made to the disciplined Taranaki bowling package which will once again prove to be the driving force of the team. Meanwhile, the main clubs are in the second round of the two-day competition, as they are set for a double-header weekend with games on both Saturday and Sunday. Top of the table New Plymouth Old Boys will host New Plymouth Boys High School, while New Plymouth Marist United will welcome opposite school side Francis Douglas Memorial College to Lynmouth Park. Inglewood takes on Hwera at Karo Park and Woodleigh travels to Stratford. This will be the last action for most Premier League teams before Christmas, with just the one-day final playing next week. Taranaki team: Dean Robinson, Sebastian Lauderdale Smith, Bailey Wisnewski, Liam Muggeridge, David Mills, Phil Barraclough, Mattie Thomas, Ryan Watson, Jordie Gard Michael Blanks, Shay Smith, Jarrod Ritson

