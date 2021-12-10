Highest Paid College Football Assistant Coaches: Breaking Down the Top 10

It’s not just the head coaches who are cashing in.

Three public school assistant coaches in the Football Bowl Subdivision will earn more than $2 million this year, according to contracts prepared and analyzed by USA TODAY Sports. The group is led by ex-Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, whose total pay this season has been a whopping $2.5 million. (Venables has since been hired as Oklahoma’s head coach.)

In fact, all 10 highest-paid assistants in the country in 2021 will earn at least $1.5 million more than a staggering 44 head coaches in the FBS in the same period.

Some of those assistants’ salaries now look like bargains given the performance of their units. Others look like garbage.

An overview of the 10 highest paid assistants and which of their units did enough to justify their huge compensation during the 2021 season:

1. Brent Venables, Clemson’s Defense Coordinator

Total wages: $2.5 million

verdict:Worth it. Venables has long been one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the country, but his defense has long been one of the best. Even in a subpar campaign for Clemson this season, the defense is second in points allowed (15 per game), ninth in yards allowed (308.4 per game) and fourth in sacks. It is of course a lot of money for a coordinator, but the Tigers have earned back their investment.

2. Tony Elliott, Clemson Offensive Coordinator

Total wages:$2.13 million

verdict:Overpaid. Clemson has been generally great over the years with Elliott at the helm, but not in 2021. The Tigers have scored 21 points or less in five of their first six games, including three defeats. And the passing game was particularly anemic, averaging less than 192 yards per game, despite having a five-star quarterback and plenty of field-wide talent.

3. Mike Elko, Texas A&M Defensive Coordinator

Total wages:$2.1 million

verdict: Worth it (barely). If you make more money than a significant portion of the FBS head coaches, including most of the Group of Five, expectations must be high. Elko’s unit just came over that bar. No, the Aggies’ defense was not otherworldly. But it’s in the top 20 nationally in a number of key defensive categories, with only Clemson and Georgia dropping fewer points in 2021.

4. Todd Grantham, Florida Defensive Coordinator

Total wages:$1,801 million

verdict:Overpaid. The Gators sacked Grantham on Nov. 7 after a dismal three-game spell in which his defense gave up a combined 123 points to LSU, Georgia and South Carolina. If you’re the third-highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country, that’s just not good enough.

5. Alex Grinch, Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator

Total wages:$1.8 million

verdict:Overpaid. Grinch, who recently followed Lincoln Riley to Southern Cal, has coached great defensive units in recent years. But his Oklahoma group this year has been mediocre at best, especially in pass coverage, which is Grinch’s specialty. The Sooners are among the worst teams in the nation in both passing yards (108th) and passing defense efficiency (100th).

6. Barry Odom, Arkansas Defensive Coordinator

Total wages:$1.75 million

verdict:Overpaid. Arkansas has had an excellent season, but Odom’s defense has been a bit too hit and miss, knocking out teams like Texas A&M and then being ripped apart by Georgia and Ole Miss. It’s not that the Razorbacks were terrible. Just not good enough to justify their coordinator’s $1.75 million salary this year.

t-7. Pete Kwiatkowski, Texas Defense Coordinator

Total wages:$1.7 million

verdict:Definitely paid too much. The Longhorns finished under .500, went 3-6 in the Big 12 and had one of the worst defenses in the Power Five under Kwiatkowski. They were particularly bad on the ground, giving up over 200 rushing yards per game. But giving up 57 points to Kansas was probably the low point.

t-7. Dan Lanning, Georgia Defensive Coordinator

Total wages:$1.7 million

verdict: Worth the effort. No FBS team gave up fewer points per game this season than Georgia, and the Bulldogs finished inside the top three in both passing and rushing yards. It helps to have a defensive head coach in Kirby Smart, but here too Lanning deserves a lot of credit.

9. Pete Golding, Alabama Defensive Coordinator

Total wages:$1.63 million

verdict:Worth the effort. While Golding’s unit in Alabama was not as good as the one in Georgia, or as stifling as it has been in years past, it was still excellent and a major reason why the Crimson Tide won the SEC and made the College Football Playoff. The defensive front was particularly solid, dropping Alabama to third in the country and fourth in allowable rushing yards.

10. Derek Mason, Auburn Defense Coordinator

Total wages:$1.5 million

verdict:Worth it (barely). The Tigers only commanded 10 turnovers in 12 games during Mason’s first year at Auburn, but they proved to be quite stingy overall and were just outside the top-30 in scoring defense. They also have the distinction of being one of only two teams to hold Alabama at under 30 points.

Contributors: Steve Berkowitz

Contact Tom Schad at [email protected] or on Twitter @Tom_Shadow.