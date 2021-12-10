Rafael Nadal returns to Melbourne ATP 250 | ATP tour

Monfils leads field on Adelaide ATP 250 in week one
Rafael Nadal is set to make his comeback from a foot injury at an ATP 250 in Melbourne, which starts on January 4.
The Spaniard leads a strong field that also includes former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori, former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson and 2017 Nitto ATP Finals Champion Grigor Dimitrov.
Nadal has not competed at this year’s Citi Open, where he lost to Lloyd Harris in the Round of 16. The Spanish superstar is number 6 in the FedEx ATP rankings.
Other players who took part in the event include American Reilly Opelka, the star from Kazakhstan, Alexander Bublik and the quarterfinalist of the US Open Botic van de Zandschulp.
In the same week, French star Gael Monfils will lead the way at an ATP 250 in Adelaide, which will also see former World No. 3 Marin Cilic.
Many young stars will be in action during the Adelaide tournament, including #NextGenATP Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Americans Sebastian Korda, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.