It was pretty funny Ronnie OSullivan on the boxing table and getting distracted by other Scottish Open matches





Ronnie OSullivan admitted he found Thursday night’s action at the Scottish Open quite amusing after he and a few other players sat down at the tables in frustration. The six-time world champion was taken aback by Jamie Jones, but triumphed 4-3 in their first meeting to reach the quarter-finals. It was an encounter full of incidents, especially in the third frame where OSullivan slammed into the table just before a wasp landed on the sheet. Scottish Open Frustrated and funny! OSullivan on the boxing table and distraction in other matches 5 HOURS AGO Speaking to Eurosport after the win, OSullivan said he was amused to see Stephen Maguire also show his frustration in another match, while also being distracted by Mark Selby’s attempted comeback against Anthony McGill. He loses it there! OSullivan furiously slams table during game against Jones OSullivan said: I then hit the table… [Stephen] Maguires gave the table a thud. I think oooh. It was quite funny. You’re just so frustrated. I’ll look then [Mark] Selby’s game thinking [Anthony] McGill works wonders and then Selby does two tons back to back. You watch such good snooker and then try to play your own game. It’s great there. Selby eventually lost his decisive 4-3 to McGill, while Maguire defeated Ben Woollaston 4-1. Jones follows OSullivan’s lead in slamming table during Scottish Open encounter Meanwhile, OSullivan was full of praise for Jones, last year’s Scottish Open semi-finalist. OSullivan added: He will win a ranking tournament, he hits the ball way too well. He was a brilliant junior, has come back on tour and is a strong player. He played the better snooker tonight, but maybe experience won. I felt like I made a few mistakes, but I’m trying. I got a flow every now and then, but I stuck with it. After getting through two decision makers in a row, OSullivan said, I’m patient, I’m applying myself now. If it doesn’t happen this week or next week it might be in Sheffield. Who knows? O’Sullivan shines with quality red and pink combo against Jones Maybe two months ago I would have just tried to clear in that last frame and probably would have missed, but I set myself up and focused on every shot. If I don’t pot, fine, but if you want to win decisive players in tournaments, you have to adopt that mentality and become a hard match player. I’ve been playing exhibition snooker for the past two, three, four years, I haven’t really applied myself well to the professional tour, but I had a good time. I wouldn’t change it but obviously Covid happened, exhibitions stopped and I could put a little more time into it. – – – Stream the Scottish Open live and on demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk Scottish Open Selby’s reign ends bizarrely after attempting to give in early to McGill 5 HOURS AGO Scottish Open Selbys Scottish Open regime ended by McGill after bizarre end to decisive frame 5 HOURS AGO

