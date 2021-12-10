Sports
mukesh ambani: ICC severs media rights from the cricket-crazed subcontinent
The cricket-crazed Indian subcontinent – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – generates the most revenue for the sport’s broadcasters worldwide, with India accounting for the bulk. The ICC also expects the bidding to intensify as Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, enters sports broadcasting in a market where bidding wars between
& Disney India and Sony Pictures Networks India.
The ICC will begin the auction process early next year, the official said. “The council has decided to forge India rights – broadcast and digital – for the next rights cycle starting from 2024. The process will start after the Indian cricket board has completed the auctions for the
media rights,” the ICC official said. Bidders for the ICC contract can bid for four or eight years.
ET first reported last month that the ICC is considering selling the rights territorially for four years, rather than the usual eight years. “It will be a transparent process and the final details are being worked on,” the person said.
Previously, the ICC wanted to go to market with its media rights in November, but changed its plan after India’s Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced it would buy the media rights to its largest property, the Indian Premier League (IPL). the end of this year.
“We are not fighting the BCCI or the IPL. We know that IPL is the biggest asset. Once the benchmark for IPL is established, there will be at least three or four bad losers, who will then bid aggressively to buy the ICC rights. get a meaningful sports game,” the official said, pointing to serious competition for the rights between Star & Disney, Sony Pictures Networks and Viacom18, owned by Reliance Industries.
Amazon, FB can also join
Amazon and Facebook are also expected to go after sports rights as they want to grow their video business in India, experts say.
The last cycle (2015-2023) cost Star Sports $2.02 billion for the worldwide rights. Experts believe that about $1.2-1.3 billion of that should be allocated to India.
“The value of the ICC media rights alone for the Indian subcontinent could easily reach $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion,” said Tuhin Mishra, chief executive of sports marketing company Baseline Ventures. “These are one of the largest sports media rights after the IPL and are highly sought after.”
According to Mishra, it is a no-brainer for the ICC to sell India rights separately. “Global rights clubs wouldn’t have unlocked the real value as there are a few global broadcasters. But there are a lot of players in India – based and emerging – who will need ICC rights for their respective sports portfolios.”
The eight-year rights include two Men’s ICC Cricket World Cups (2027, 2031), four Men’s T20 World Cups (2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030), two Champions Trophies (2025, 2029) and four World Test finals Championship (2025). , 2027, 2029 and 2031). In addition to the senior men’s events, there will be both women’s and under-19 events.
In a previous interaction, Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer of the ICC, had told ET that the governance body’s approach to rights will evolve, taking into account the rapidly changing broadcast and digital industries.
He had added that the ICC may also be looking at different partners for different areas, rather than signing with one global partner.
However, some media pundits and senior broadcast executives are cautious about the price.
“Everyone will want the ICC rights, but the biggest question is at what price. It’s about the pricing, not the interest,” said one of them.
In addition, the fact that the ICC wants to add more teams and has added the US, the West Indies and New Zealand as host countries for some tournaments has led broadcasters to question the logic.
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/icc-segregates-cricket-crazy-subcontinents-media-rights/articleshow/88196927.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]