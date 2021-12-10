mukesh ambani: ICC severs media rights from the cricket-crazed subcontinent

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to auction the media rights to its events separately for the Indian subcontinent, a senior official at the global governing body said, in hopes it will help generate higher value than the largest cricket market with the rest to club.

The cricket-crazed Indian subcontinent – ​​India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – generates the most revenue for the sport’s broadcasters worldwide, with India accounting for the bulk. The ICC also expects the bidding to intensify as Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, enters sports broadcasting in a market where bidding wars between

& Disney India and Sony Pictures Networks India.

The ICC will begin the auction process early next year, the official said. “The council has decided to forge India rights – broadcast and digital – for the next rights cycle starting from 2024. The process will start after the Indian cricket board has completed the auctions for the

media rights,” the ICC official said. Bidders for the ICC contract can bid for four or eight years.

ET first reported last month that the ICC is considering selling the rights territorially for four years, rather than the usual eight years. “It will be a transparent process and the final details are being worked on,” the person said.

Previously, the ICC wanted to go to market with its media rights in November, but changed its plan after India’s Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced it would buy the media rights to its largest property, the Indian Premier League (IPL). the end of this year.



“We are not fighting the BCCI or the IPL. We know that IPL is the biggest asset. Once the benchmark for IPL is established, there will be at least three or four bad losers, who will then bid aggressively to buy the ICC rights. get a meaningful sports game,” the official said, pointing to serious competition for the rights between Star & Disney, Sony Pictures Networks and Viacom18, owned by Reliance Industries.

Amazon, FB can also join



Amazon and Facebook are also expected to go after sports rights as they want to grow their video business in India, experts say.

The last cycle (2015-2023) cost Star Sports $2.02 billion for the worldwide rights. Experts believe that about $1.2-1.3 billion of that should be allocated to India.

“The value of the ICC media rights alone for the Indian subcontinent could easily reach $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion,” said Tuhin Mishra, chief executive of sports marketing company Baseline Ventures. “These are one of the largest sports media rights after the IPL and are highly sought after.”

According to Mishra, it is a no-brainer for the ICC to sell India rights separately. “Global rights clubs wouldn’t have unlocked the real value as there are a few global broadcasters. But there are a lot of players in India – based and emerging – who will need ICC rights for their respective sports portfolios.”

The eight-year rights include two Men’s ICC Cricket World Cups (2027, 2031), four Men’s T20 World Cups (2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030), two Champions Trophies (2025, 2029) and four World Test finals Championship (2025). , 2027, 2029 and 2031). In addition to the senior men’s events, there will be both women’s and under-19 events.

In a previous interaction, Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer of the ICC, had told ET that the governance body’s approach to rights will evolve, taking into account the rapidly changing broadcast and digital industries.

He had added that the ICC may also be looking at different partners for different areas, rather than signing with one global partner.

However, some media pundits and senior broadcast executives are cautious about the price.

“Everyone will want the ICC rights, but the biggest question is at what price. It’s about the pricing, not the interest,” said one of them.

In addition, the fact that the ICC wants to add more teams and has added the US, the West Indies and New Zealand as host countries for some tournaments has led broadcasters to question the logic.