LAS VEGAS — Jim Phillips held out his fist at Greg Sankey.

A smack? Of course not, crazy! A punch.

Holding his right hand, the SEC commissioner hired his ACC colleague at what has become the world’s post-COVID-19 men’s exchange.

“I warmed them up for you,” Phillips said to Sankey. “Now it’s time for the main event.”

Phillips had just finished his question-and-answer section here at the annual Intercollegiate Athletics Forum at the glitzy Aria Casino on the Vegas Strip, and next up was Sankey.

Deep within the belly of this colossal structure, well beyond the Christmas-themed lobby and cigar lounge, beyond the dizzying array of slot machines and table games, up three flights of stairs and around a bend of conference rooms, the most powerful people in college football, finally, laid their collective cards on the table.

In a car wash-style event in front of hundreds of college administrators, each Power 5 commissioner took a public stance on a raging topic in college sports: the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Phillips and the ACC prefer an eight-team model and believe that expanding now, before the NCAA transformation situation is resolved, could be a mistake. Kevin Warren and the Big Ten only support a model that guarantees automatic berths for the Power 5 conference champions, and the ACC agrees. The Pac-12 is on the fence, Commissioner George Kliavkoff said, and is open to potential support for a 12- or eight-team model, with or without automatic qualifiers.

And then there’s everyone else – the majority of the eight, who have publicly and privately expressed their support for the original 12-team proposal unveiled over the summer. That proposal grants automatic berths to the six highest-ranked conference champions and completes the field with six major rosters.

As the commissioners here slowly turn their cards around this week, the gap is becoming apparent. Two camps are forming, and one thing is very clear: they cannot reach a unanimous agreement. Expansion by 2024 or ’25 is in serious jeopardy. They are in such a stalemate that talks at their most recent meeting last week nearly ended in a white-flagged decision to halt enlargement talks altogether.

What happens to the game of poker when all hands are shown? It’s time for a new deal.

The group will meet again next month at the championship grounds in Indianapolis. Several commissioners proposed: Illustrated Sports that they should recommend the expansion model that gets the most votes, and move the format to the executive level for final approval. A recommendation by the supervisory directors does not have to be unanimous.

However, extending the Playoff before the current contract expires (it runs through 2025) will require unanimous approval from the executives — the group of 10 FBS presidents and the Notre Dame president. If the commissioners recommended a model without unanimity, would their corresponding president really vote against their own commissioner’s recommendation?

Either way, this maddening and divisive situation seems to be creeping towards a breaking point.

The newest Power 5 commissioner has another alternative to the conundrum, one he’s kept private for weeks and is now making public. Kliavkoff, an outsider from the university’s sports administration, comes in with a unique approach. The former director of MGM Resorts believes that supervisory directors should focus more on the long-term situation. There is no playoff structure or contract after the current deal expires.

While unanimity is required to extend the Playoff before the contract expires, unanimity is not required to create a Playoff format in a new contract that would begin in 2026.

So what’s Kliavkoff’s plan? A “subgroup” of the CFP Management Committee — the 10 FBS commissioners and Jack Swarbrick of Notre Dame — would agree on a model and “then others would have the right to join us,” he said.

Is he suggesting that the Power 5 creates the format?

“You can all decide for yourself which subset of those 11 people should say, ‘We agree,’ for that to become the College Football Playoff,” Kliavkoff said. “Once you’ve done that and by definition, as it expands, it provides more access for everyone, I think you can then go back to the people who weren’t part of the group that came up with the new proposal and say, “We also want to start in ’24, not in ’26.” Everyone would go, ‘We’re okay with that.’”

But there is a gap among Power 5 commissioners. Sankey has expressed disinterest in an eight-team plan with automatic qualifiers because it doesn’t offer enough big spots.

Swarbrick is in a similar camp, and maybe Big 12 boss Bob Bowlsby as well. Can a Playoff be formed without two of the most important brands in football: Notre Dame and the SEC?

The gap between the SEC and other leagues is widening. The additions of Oklahoma and Texas further separate the richest and most powerful league from its neighbors. During his Q-and-A segment Wednesday, Sankey was asked why the SEC can’t run its own championships.

“Well, we could,” he said. “There’s Something in Life” [that said]“Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

This week’s event was the most public platform yet for the leaders of college football’s most powerful entities to vent their frustrations. The divisions within their ranks have reached levels never seen before, administrators say. Most attribute the friction to a few issues: the disagreement in coping with COVID-19 a year ago coupled with the rescheduling wave from this year’s conference.

All of this is unfolding under the giant umbrella of change in college athletics as leaders find themselves in the early stages of potentially radical changes in NCAA Division I — all tied to the ongoing battle for Playoff expansion.

“Is this the right time? [to expand] with everything else going on with the NCAA?” Phillips asked during his segment.

“It’s so easy to make [short-term] decisions,” Warren said. “I sit here and say, in 10, 12, 15 years someone will come in and say we’re really glad they did that.”

In small media groups and also on stage, members of one camp stabbed the other. One of them, Kliavkoff, criticized others for talking too deeply about the problems with the press.

Bowlsby and Sankey continue their subtle digging at The Alliance, a three-league group of the Pac-12, ACC, and Big Ten that emerged after the latest wave of reshuffles began. When asked if he was angry, the Big 12 hadn’t been invited to join the trio, but Bowlsby shrugged. “I think they still have some work to do to show that the Alliance is a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

The Alliance is seen by many as a barrier to expansion. At least two of the three members have now publicly stated that they are against the 12-team model supported by at least eight others. The group also includes the three newest conference commissioners, something others have cited as a factor in the enlargement process.

“We have some new guys who don’t have much of a sense of history. I don’t begrudge them that,” Bowlsby said. “It’s a lot to get up to speed.”

On Wednesday, Bowlsby and Sankey pushed back the ACC and Big Ten’s problems. A playoff guaranteeing automatic bids on Power 5 champions could pose legal problems, would further break the FBS and would not be in the best interests of college sports, Bowlsby said. Sankey disagrees with Phillips’ suggestion that the process be delayed until the NCAA transformation process, which Sankey is leading, is complete.

“We created the CFP while creating autonomy,” Sankey said. “We have a track record of making a decision in the midst of change.”

Sankey shrugs at the thought of delayed expansion. For the second time in five years, the SEC has qualified two teams for the CFP. Three Power 5 conferences have been left out of the CFP this year. The Pac-12 has missed the Playoff for the fifth year in a row. While their powerhouse Clemson struggled, the ACC missed the event for the first time in its eight-year history. The Big 12 failed to qualify a team for a second season in a row.

Proponents say this is a rousing reminder that expansion is needed and that doing so would bring a significant financial windfall. A 12-team expansion in the last two years of the contract would bring in additional revenue of $450 million, some of which would be used for long-term health care for athletes and family travel.

More importantly, however, a 12-team expansion in those two years would bring 16 additional post-season opportunities. And that, said MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, is why the current four-team Playoff was created.

“I don’t know if it’s tensions, but as a group we need to go back and think about what got us to the four-team playoff,” Steinbrecher said. “The original model with 12 teams on the table is a well thought-out model. It does a lot of things that I don’t know that everyone thought could be accomplished. It’s a smart way to manage it.”

And what now? Do supervisory directors really recommend a model without unanimity? Are they postponing expansions until at least 2026, when a new contract can begin?

In a fitting commentary here on the Vegas Strip, a commissioner chuckles during an interview discussing the endgame.

“All bets,” he said, “are off.”

