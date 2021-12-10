Women’s tennis opens spring season January 29





The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women’s tennis team announced Thursday that their spring season will begin on January 29 with a doubleheader against Weatherford College at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. – Advertisement – Texas Border Business RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women’s tennis team announced Thursday that their spring season will begin on January 29 with a doubleheader against Weatherford College at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. The games against Weatherford College will be the first of 23 games and the first of eight home games, leading to the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) tournament being hosted by Lamar University in Beaumont from April 22-24. I am very excited about the spring schedule as we try to move the program towards more consistency and more wins, UTRGV head coach West Nott said. I think the first season I was here we were 1 and 11 and I think we won five games last year so the goal this year is to increase that win tally. The Vaqueros will be underway for the first five games in February as they visit Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, as part of the South Texas Showdown presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, on Feb. 2, before facing Mary Hardin Baylor on Feb. 4. , Southwestern on February 5 and Prairie View A&M in a doubleheader on February 12. The Vaqueros return home to receive Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on February 15 before heading to Stephenville for three games to face UT-Permian Basin on February 18 and in the state of Montana on February 19 in neutral field games and against Tarleton on February 20. UTRGV will close the month of February at home when it hosts Incarnate Word on February 26 and Texas A&M-Kingsville on February 27. – Advertisement – After a short trip to St. Marys on March 6, the Vaqueros will be home to Omaha on March 13 and will host the New Jersey Institute of Technology at Brownsville Tennis Center on March 14. Last year we did a lot of out-of-state travel, and this year we’re playing all of our games in-state, Nott said. I’m really excited about that because I want to see how good we are regionally and I think we need to beat everyone locally, regionally and within the state first. I think if we can do things in our backyard, it helps build our program and culture. The Vaqueros open WAC play on March 19, when they face Sam Houston and Abilene Christian on March 20 in Huntsville. They will then compete in a number of neutral site matches as they take on New Mexico State on March 25 and UTEP on March 26 in Stephenville. The Vaqueros will then face Stephen F. Austin on April 2 in a neutral field game in Stephenville, before facing Tarleton on April 3, then finish the regular season against Lamar at home on April 16. The 2022 NCAA Regional Championships will take place May 6-14 at regional venues and the NCAA Championships will take place May 19-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana, Illinois. – Advertisement –

