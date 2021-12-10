Gophers women’s hockey plays host to rival Minnesota Duluth





The Gophers women’s hockey team opened this season with just one win in its first four games. “We started slow,” said coach Brad Frost, “with a new staff [two new assistant coaches] and seven freshmen.” Heading into this weekend’s series at the Knight Arena against Minnesota Duluth, Frost said the Gophers are “right where we want to be. We’re making very good progress.” Since the start of the season by losing twice at home to Ohio State and winning one of two Minnesota Duluth games, the Gophers are up 12-1-1 in the USCHO.com poll to 13-4. -1 in general. and 8-3-1 in the WCHA. Last weekend at #1 Wisconsin, the Gophers won the opener 3-2 before the teams played to a 2-2 tie in overtime. The Gophers won the shootout to earn the extra point in the WCHA leaderboard. “That was a really fun weekend,” Frost said. “We played very well. We scored a goal.” [from Taylor Heise] Friday out of the gates, and we got a second one at the end of the first period [from Emily Oden] and that really propelled us forward.” Heise’s goal, 27 seconds into the game, was her 14th of the season. She is a senior from Lake City, Minnesota. She is second in Division I in goals scored and fifth with 1.72 points per game, 14 goals and 17 assists in 18 games. “I haven’t seen anyone better on our team, or any team we’ve played against this season,” Frost said of Heise. Minnesota Duluth, ranked No. 9, has won six of its past eight games. The Bulldogs (8-6 overall, 7-5-0 WCHA), split last weekend in Duluth with No. 2 Ohio State. The Bulldogs won 5-2 on Friday before the Buckeyes won 6-2 on Saturday. The Bulldogs have a trio of seniors Gabbie Hughes, Elizabeth Giguere and Anna Klein who are among the scoring leaders in DI. Hughes, who played at Centennial High School, leads DI with 1.93 points per game, nine goals and 18 assists in 14 games. Giguere is fourth with 1.86 points per game (8 goals and 18 assists in 14 games). Klein, from Edina, has 11 goals and 11 assists in 14 games and is second in the DI score with .79 goals per game. “[The Bulldogs] play well,” said Frost. After this weekend, the Gophers will be inactive until January 8, with the exception of an exhibition against the Minnesota Whitecaps on January 4 at the Ridder Arena.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/gophers-womens-hockey-team-plays-host-to-rival-minnesota-duluth/600125541/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos