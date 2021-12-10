LA28 Initial Sports Program Is Introduced To IOC Session









Lausanne [Switzerland]Dec. 10 (ANI): The Board of Directors (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) discussed Friday the list of sports to be included in the initial sports program for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, along with the process that are adopted for the revision and completion of the Olympic disciplines.

Twenty-eight sports, including skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, will be proposed for inclusion in the LA28 Initial Sports Program during the IOC session in February 2022. The 28 sports will be administered by the following International Federations (IFs):

World Athletics, World Rowing (FISA), Badminton World Federation (BWF), International, Basketball Federation (FIBA), International Canoe Federation (ICF), Union Cycliste, Internationale (UCI), International Equestrian Federation (FEI), International Fencing Federation ( FIE), Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), International Golf Federation (IGF), International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), International Handball Federation (IHF), International Hockey Federation (FIH), International Judo Federation (IJF), United World Wrestling (UWW), International Swimming Federation (FINA), World Rugby, World Taekwondo (WT), International Tennis Federation (ITF), International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), World Archery Federation (WA), World Triathlon (TRI), World Sailing (WS), International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), International Surfing Association (ISA), World Skate (WSK), International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC).

A path for boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon that may be included in the LA28 Initial Sports Program during the IOC session in 2023. A process for finalizing the disciplines in each sport to provide early certainty to athletes, the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), the IFs and the Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (OCOG).

Building on the success of Tokyo 2020, the most involved Olympic Games ever, and with the approval of the LA28 Organizing Committee, the EB has decided to include skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing in the list of the 28 sports to be submitted for approval. during the upcoming IOC session.

The proposed inclusion of these youth-oriented sports, which made their Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020, is based on their significant contribution to the overall success of these Games, their commitment to innovation and the partnership expressed by the LA28 Organizing Committee , taking the deep roots of each of these sports in California.

As for football, the IOC will continue to monitor the evolution of the international competition calendar.

The IOC EB approved the recommendation of the Olympic Program Committee to consider a new intermediate step in 2023, aimed at determining the disciplines for each sport between the approval of the initial sports program in February 2022 and the completion of the events and athlete quota in December 2024, following the Paris 2024 Olympics. (ANI)

