Little Rock attends Ohio Valley conference in 2022-23

BRENTWOOD, Ten. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has accepted an invitation to participate in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Little Rock, which sponsors 13 of the OVC’s 19 championship sports, will officially become a member on July 1, 2022.

They will join Eastern Illinois University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University, and the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Little Rock is only the 22nd full-time member in the Ohio Valley Conference’s 74-year history.

“The OVC is pleased to add Little Rock to its membership, given its history of competitive success and its dedication to student athletes,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “As we discussed the membership process, there was an immediate recognition that the values ​​of our conference and their institution are aligned. Our intention is to establish a long-term partnership that will enhance the student-athlete experience and the competitive success of the entire OVC.”

Since the jump to Division I, Little Rock’s athletic programs have combined 50 conference championships, including a combined 21 for men’s and women’s basketball, with 40 post-season NCAA appearances of Trojan athletic programs.

Over the past seven seasons, Little Rock track and field teams have combined to make nine post-season NCAA appearances, most recently represented by men’s golf and wrestling in 2021.

In addition, Little Rock’s athletic programs have excelled in the classroom, with the department achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.31 through the spring of 2021. The Trojans have had 11 Academic All-Americans since 2000, with six Trojan athletic programs awarded in 2020- 21 received academic recognition from the respective governing bodies.

“By accepting the Ohio Valley Conference invitation, we are embarking on a new and exciting chapter for UA Little Rock and Trojan Athletics that better aligns our sports portfolio with available conference resources and reaffirms our commitment to athletic and academic excellence,” said UA Little Rock Chancellor Dr. Christy Drale.

“I am very excited about our opportunity to participate in the Ohio Valley Conference as we look ahead to the future of Little Rock Athletics,” said Athletics Director George Lee. “In conducting our research on the Ohio Valley Conference, the league’s history and tradition made it an enticing new conference home for our Trojan athletic programs, as we look forward to making our mark on the history of the OVC.”

Founded in 1948, the OVC is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee and has been located in the Nashville metropolitan area since 1979.

Over the past seven years, OVC teams have placed multiple teams on NCAA Championship fields in baseball, men’s basketball, soccer, and rifle. In addition, during that time, OVC teams have won NCAA Tournament games in the sports of baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, soccer, soccer, softball, and volleyball. During that time, the league also promoted both a male and female golf student athlete to the National Championship, and in cross-country sport, at least one athlete had advanced to the National Championship in each of the past 13 years.

Since 2018, the league has hosted its men’s and women’s basketball championships at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, including setting attendance records in 2019. In addition, the OVC hosts neutral field championships in the sports of baseball, softball, men’s and women’s indoor track, and field, men’s. – and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis.

During the 2020-21 academic year, a record 1,718 student athletes were named on the commissioner’s honors list for achieving an average of 3.25 points or higher, while a record 356 earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for compiling of a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“The addition of Little Rock is an important step in the evolution of our membership and the Trojans will play an important role in our growth and evolution,” added DeBauche. “They bring value in a number of ways, including competitive success and a shared vision. As we look to future membership growth, our strategy is to look for institutions that add value to all of our sports, including football.”

About the Ohio Valley Conference

Founded in 1948, the Ohio Valley Conference is in its seventh decade of competition, making it the eighth oldest Division I athletic conference. Over the past 73 years, OVC teams have won national championships in football, along with national team or individual titles in the sports rifle, cross country, track and golf. Over the past seven years, the league has placed multiple teams on NCAA Championship fields in the sports of baseball, men’s basketball, soccer, and rifle. In the 1950s, the OVC became a pioneer when Morehead State became one of the first non-traditionally black mid-southern institutions to accept an African-American student. Shortly after the passage of Title IX legislation, the OVC began formulating plans for women’s athletics, beginning in 1977. The OVC has long been a national leader in sportsmanship, introducing a first-of-its-kind Sportsmanship Declaration in 1995, a policy that promotes principles of fair play, ethical behavior and respect for the opponent. The OVC has a multi-year media rights agreement with ESPN and a sponsorship deal with LEARFIELD. For more information visit www.OVCSports.com.