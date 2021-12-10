Sports
Is this the end of Serena Williams? Tennis great, 40, could bend the GOAT after Wimbledon even without 24th Slam
WILL 2022 be the year Serena Williams finally hangs up her tennis rackets?
At the age of 40, the American has achieved almost everything she ever wanted during a wonderful career.
But with every Slam these days that goes by without her on the entry list, the feeling grows that time is quickly running out for the youngest Williams sister.
It was at Wimbledon last year where she left the Center Court in tears after tore her hamstring in just seven games in a first round clash against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
She has since missed the Tokyo Olympics, the US Open and an injury has now ruled her out of the Australian Open for the next few months.
Medical experts believe it would be unwise for her to compete in Melbourne, a venue where she has won seven singles titles.
Since clay is not her best surface and she rarely plays outside of the majors these days, Wimbledon or the US Open could well become her highest-level swan song.
The prospect of her ever winning another major title is all but gone and the point is to leave the sport on its terms.
Obviously, if she ends up with 23 Slams, there’s always going to be that nagging feeling of, what if?
What if she managed to win one of the four Slam finals after giving birth to daughter Olympia in September 2017?
What if she hadn’t received on-field coaching during the 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka and then avoided the red mist that eventually saw her argue with referee Carlos Ramos in unseen meltdown scenes?
What if she had beaten the annoying German Angelique Kerber in that Wimbledon final more than three years ago?
Had she drawn or even caught up with the record 24 Slams held by Australia’s Margaret Court since 1973, she would probably have retired by now.
But it’s that desire, that hunger and perhaps misguided belief that still propels her, despite her body collapsing on a regular basis.
As for the legacy, some would argue that she is already the greatest female tennis player of all time.
Better than Court, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf.
Williams has several interests outside of sports, most notably her love of fashion and money wise she has earned nearly $100 million in prize money alone.
That cannot withstand the millions earned from sponsorship and commercial deals.
Plus, she’s married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who has no shortage of a bob or two. The pension fund is well filled.
It’s clear that tennis has been an important part of her life since growing up in the rough terrain of Compton, LA, and her father Richard had a master plan to rule the world with her and older sister Venus.
When the routine and ritual of hitting tennis balls over a net is gone, there will be a huge void in her life. Like all athletes, it’s the fear of life after retirement that keeps them from embracing it.
Perhaps she will feel that twinge of regret that she came close to Court.
But this era of the Williams sisters will go down in history as one of the best in professional tennis.
