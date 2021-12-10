NCAA Volleyball Regional Semifinals: Live Updates, Scores, Video





Who doesn’t like predictions? The 2021 DI Women’s Volleyball Tournament Field was unveiled on Sunday the 28th and all the action kicks off this Thursday, December 2. I filled out my entire braces, all the way up to National Champion. Click or tap here for the full bracket prediction.The second round in my predicted brace has some great matchups. Miami vs. Florida, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech, Stanford vs. Minnesota, Pittsburgh vs. Penn State and BYU vs. Utah. I chose Florida, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Utah to continue. In the regional finals, the hardest matchups were Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech, Baylor vs. Minnesota, UCLA vs. Wisconsin, Kentucky vs. Nebraska and Washington vs. Texas. I selected Ohio State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Texas to advance, although it was very hard to choose. That leaves us with the Louisville vs. Ohio State, Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, Purdue vs. Pittsburgh and Texas vs. Nebraska. My national semifinal teams are: (1) Louisville

(4) Wisconsin

(6) Purdue

(2) Texas In this bracket we have Louisville versus Wisconsin and Texas versus Purdue. I’m honestly pretty happy with these four teams picking for the top four, and I especially like the idea of ​​a Louisville vs. Wisconsin match. This would be one for the books. Louisville has an incredibly strong bloc, as does Wisconsin. I’d love to see Dana Rettke across the net from Anna Stevenson and Amaya Tillman. I think Louisville has to prove itself here. They have proven themselves as a national power all season long, beating so many ranked teams that they earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament. But knocking out a Wisconsin team that has players who have made the top four in the past two seasons is what Louisville will have to do. I clearly have a strong feeling for Wisconsin as a team as I’ve picked them for the last two seasons to win everything (just my luck if they win in the one year I don’t pick them). I think they’re incredible, but they do have some gaps, especially after Danielle Hart’s loss to injury this season. When they put everything together, they are unstoppable, but they don’t always. Louisville has been consistent all season, so I’m picking consistency here. Then you have Texas vs. Purdue, another great matchup. This Purdue team could be challenging for Texas with their big block. In fact, Purdue has the second most blocks per set as a team in the nation. But again, Texas lost in the title match last season and will be extra motivated as a result. They return to the most experienced roster with five returning All-Americans and some of the best players in the nation. I think they’ll make it to the title game to take on Louisville and win it all. This is a dominant team and a team with a mission. One I don’t want to choose against.

