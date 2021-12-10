Cricket-England grinds after Australia’s big lead





By Ian Ransom (Reuters) -Dawid Malan and captain Joe Root battled to push England to 107 for two at tea on day three of the first Ashes Test after Australia cheaply knocked down tourist openers in the Gabba on Friday. Malan wasn’t out at 35, while Root was out at 26, while England needed 171 more runs to get Australia back to bat. England’s openers had survived the 11pm lunch without loss, but fell under the pressure of the Australian pace barrage shortly after the break. Rory Burns’ nightmare test continued when he was caught 13 behind on captain Pat Cummins’ bowling, a short ball cramped him as he made a cut of a shot. Burns was given first pitch of the series by Mitchell Starc on Wednesday and dropped co-opener David Warner in the briefs on Thursday. Warner scored 94. Haseeb Hameed fell needlessly under a glance at the leg clipping his glove on the way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey from Starc’s bowling alley. Root and Malan kept the innings steady in a partnership of 46 runs until the tea break, but England have a huge task ahead of them to save the game. Earlier, Travis Head finished with a stunning 152 from 148 balls, Australia’s last wicket to fall after another dominant session in the morning. After Head’s reckless century on day two, the match third fastest in Ashes history, Australia resumed at 7am 343. It was a largely dismal session for England, with pacer Ollie Robinson appearing to have a sore hamstring late on day two, still in a funk. Ben Stokes, who bowled nine overs on Thursday and struggled after hitting his left knee, was cleared to bowl and attacked 45 minutes into the session. The all-rounder was shot over the head six times by Head on his second throw. Nearly an hour passed before tail-ender Starc gave England a wicket by plodding Chris Woakes straight to Burns with a deep square leg. Moments later, Nathan Lyon also offered a catch-and-bowled wicket to Woakes, but the seam-bowling all-rounder turned down the one-handed opportunity. Story continues Lyon then skipped Stokes for four on the next to push Australia past 400. Wood, the England bowlers’ favourite, eventually sacked Lyon for 15 when the No. 10 pulled a short ball and came face to face with Robinson at the square leg. Jack Leach filled his head to muster his 150 in 143 balls and once again enjoyed a thunderous ovation from the Gabba crowd as fans stripped down as bananas, convicts and nuns celebrated the brand. Hameed then dropped Head into the field with a running chance before the batsman was eventually bowled out by Wood who pulled back from the wicket looking for quick runs. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Peter Rutherford)

