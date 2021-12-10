Tennis New Zealand looking for Davis Cup captain

The New Zealand team lost the match against South Korea in September, which was played in Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

Tennis New Zealand is calling for expressions of interest in taking on the role of captain of the Davis Cup from next year.

Alistair Hunt had held the role since 2013, although for this year’s draw against South Korea, Tennis NZ high performance director Christophe Lambert came in on the side, with the team losing 3-1.

New Zealand’s next draw is against Uruguay in March and Tennis NZ is looking for someone in place for the long term and in an extended role.

The contract we had with Alistair expired at the end of December 2019 and then we extended it for the March 2020 draw (against Venezuela), Paterson said.

We went through an evaluation process as we should after every Davis Cup tie and we felt we wanted to expand the captaincy role.

Historically, the captaincy role has only been funded for too short a period of time, such as the week leading to a tie and a few other times during a year.

SIMON O’CONNOR/Stuff Alistair Hunt was first named captain of the Davis Cup in New Zealand in 2013.

We’ve decided that we’d like to expand the role a bit so that the captain can spend a little more time with the athletes on the squad, attend some tournaments with them throughout the year, and also work with some of our up and coming players.

We also felt it was a good process to go through, as it has been four years since we last called out expressions of interest.

Paterson said she didn’t know if Hunt would throw his hat in the ring. Stuff has contacted Hunt.

Meanwhile, Paterson says New Zealand would not follow Tennis Australias route to fully endorse Universal Tennis Rating for all forms of competitive tennis in the country.

The Universal Tennis Rating is a global tennis system that rates every player in the world and is used as an important tool for US university coaches when awarding scholarships.

It is a private company, partly owned by entrepreneur Larry Ellison. The International Tennis Federation is coming up with its own version of this, called World Tennis Number, and this system will be used in New Zealand.

We’re not going 100 percent with UTR, we’re focusing our energy on the World Tennis Number, Paterson said.

We love to watch Australia and see what they do. But just because Australia is doing something doesn’t necessarily mean they would follow.

Also had great faith in the ITF and the World Tennis Number.

Other countries, such as the UK, have recently introduced the World Tennis Number system and Paterson said it would be rolled out here shortly.

Were not far away. We had a few contracts that we had to sort out related to international data sharing, which were now signed.

Our timeline is that we would test, if not in December, then early in the new year.

Once testing is complete, it will likely replace the current Match Hub system, which currently lists every player in New Zealand.

We will eventually move from Match Hub, Paterson said.

But we want to test the World Tennis Number first and see how it will work and if it works 100 percent for all levels of competition in New Zealand.