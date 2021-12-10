Maine HS Hockey – Pre-Season Class A Top 7: Edward Little Gets the Early Nod





Maine Class A Top 7 rank Team * PR Previous ranking W l t 1 Edward Little 2 Lewiston 3 Scarborough 4 Thornton Academy 5 Bangor 6 Falmouth 7 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete The 2021-2022 Maine Class A hockey season should be wide open with no team the clear favorite after a shortened season last year, where teams were limited to playing regional opponents due to the pandemic and no state playoffs took place. A team that has built over the years is No. 1 Edward Little. The Red Eddies have eight returning strikers, including Wes Clements, who had nine goals and eight assists in 10 games last year. They have a slew of returning defenders and Gage Ducharme is a proven starter in the net. The No. 2 Lewiston Blue Devils won the 2020 Class A state championship, days before the pandemic began in March. The Blue Devils look set to go back-to-back last season, 7-3-1 on their limited schedule and 47 goals. The three losses were against North Yarmouth Academy, who normally play a pre-season, and the draw came against EL in the last game of both teams. This year Lewiston has to reload with new coach Jamie King as Jamie Belleau, the longtime coach, took an assistant coach position at NYA. Four players followed Belleau to NYA and Damon Bossie, who would have been a candidate for this year’s Travis Roy Award, plays junior hockey with the Twin City Thunder. Lewiston still has scoring threats in Evan Knowlton, Tanner Anctil, Dylan Blue and Cody Dionne. The team defeated Lewiston for the 2020 Class A State Championship, Scarborough is in third place. Eric Wirsing has taken over as head coach and has enough pieces for another deep playoff run. Jack Matthews should be the go-to player for the Red Storm, and they have an experienced tandem in goal with Chris Lafferty and Keegan Weed. number 4 Thornton Academy is another team with some solid forwards that Colby Bilodeau and Alex St. John played key roles two years ago when the Golden Trojans reached the quarterfinals. Gage Tarbox-Belanger also saw playing time in goal. The unlucky for the No. 5 Bangor Rams in the shortened season is the lack of matches between Class A opponents as they are the northernmost Class A team. They faced Class B North powers such as Orono/Old Town and Presque Isle. The Rams are a consistent playoff team and should continue in 2021-22. Jake Hirsch is a strong goalkeeper for the Rams. After a few years of reconstruction, the No. 6 Falmouth Navigators will be in the conversation. They were a team to watch last season when Owen Drummey won the Travis Roy Award. This year, Falmouth looks to Charlie Adams, the Navigators’ second-leading scorer two years ago with seven goals and 18 assists. The No. 7 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete had a solid year in 2019-20, reaching the semifinals. Dylan Hannan was the team’s second leading scorer two years ago with eight goals and 13 assists. Cullen Adams played a pivotal role two years ago, leading the team with 12 goals and six assists.

