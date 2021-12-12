Gloomy England seems to have confused a plan with being prepared | England cricket team

EEveryone has a plan until they get punched in the face. England started working on theirs two years ago. Task No. 1 is to help Joe keep moving forward so we can go to Australia in two years and make a real impact, Chris Silverwood said at his first press conference after taking over as England head coach.

Usually it’s the players and coaches who say the press is talking about the Ashes to the exclusion of everything else. This year it was the other way around: Silverwood has backtracked on his plans for this winter, and again and again.

He did so in March when he explained the teams’ rotation policy during their 3-1 loss in India. We’re talking about working towards the Ashes and I want the team to get there fit and in shape, he said. We want to make sure that everyone arrives at the best possible place at that moment. He did that again in May, before they lost 1-0 at home to New Zealand. We want to travel to Australia fitter, faster, leaner, more ready than ever before, so we get off the plane and it’s right, we were here, we meant business and were confident, and that will get us through.

The BBC even released a six-part podcast, Project Ashes, detailing all the backroom planning that’s been done, the roster and rotation, the hotels, the training venues, the diet, the strength and conditioning, the Lions squad (which is being mistreated by Australia A). In one episode, their performance director, Mo Bobat, explained the approach for the first test: there’s no doubt Australia has a formidable track record with the Gabba, you can be intimidated by it or you can frame it because they depend on winning the Gabba to win. win their series. Formulate it as a challenge. Take something out of that game and Australia finds themselves in difficult terrain, terrain they are not used to.

In the end, England dropped their two senior pros, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, so they could open the attack with two men, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson, who have never taken the new ball together, and include a spinner, Jack Leach. , who hasn’t pitched in the Test cricket in nine months because they didn’t trust him to play all summer, and an all-rounder, Ben Stokes, who hasn’t batted since facing seven balls in the Hundred in July. Then they got so confused about what to do after the toss that they missed out on the best bowling conditions of the match and were thrown for 147 after winning the match.

There is much to unravel in all of this. If the BBC needed six episodes for the run-up, they’ll take 12 for the debriefing. There’s of course Covid and the quarantine restrictions that forced them to rest and rotate their players, the ongoing rain in Australia ruining their practice matches, injuries to Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Stokes, the disastrous drop-off in the form of Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley and Dom Bess, in whom they had pinned so much hope for the past year. But at the bottom there is a bigger problem. It feels like England has confused having a plan with being prepared.

England’s hero is usually Joe Root (right). But the problem with this way of doing things is that you have nowhere to go if the hero doesn’t show up. Photo: Tertius Pickard/AP

Because a lot of this, the weather, the injuries, the bad form, are exactly the kind of issues that you should expect in the sport and that a well run team should be able to work around. Change plans. If you’re well prepared, you’ll make it. That doesn’t necessarily mean they would win, just that they wouldn’t lose by nine wickets in three days and three hours of play.

England failed Australia in 2010-11 just because they had dotted every i on the schedule, but because they had developed a resilience and sense of determination over the year leading up to the series that meant they didn’t fold when they found themselves 221 running behind after the first innings of the series. That strength comes from the character of the players and the culture of the team. This England squad has many match winners, but do they have the conviction, cohesion and culture that currently characterize cricket in India, or enable New Zealand to become the world’s No 1 Test team with such slender resources?

England may still find their way back in this series. It is possible. But if they do, it will be because someone among them has become today’s hero. Usually it’s Joe Root. England have won four Tests in the last 12 months. Root scored the best in each of them (and was the sole creator of the century). But it could be Broad, or Anderson or Stokes, who’ve all done it before.

The last time England delivered a real team performance was their win against Pakistan at Old Trafford in August 2020, when three batsmen made fifties and six bowlers took at least two wickets each. The problem with this way of doing things is that you have nowhere to go if the hero doesn’t show up. And you certainly can’t plan around it.