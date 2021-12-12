Struggling in her veins, Shruti here to stay in tennis | tennis news





PUNE: Shruti Ahlawat’s grandfather would have been proud of her. Dayanand Ahlawat, a former national wrestling champion, was determined to send his granddaughter to the akhada when she was five.

After all, wrestling runs in their family. It is THE sport of their home village Jhajjar in Haryana.

But a pattern of back injuries that curtailed careers Dayanand’s brother Deepak and son Ashok (Shrutis’ father) both gave up wrestling because it prompted the family to let Shruti play tennis.

We put her on tennis when she was five. I thought, let’s see how she’s doing in the next five years and if she’s not doing well, we can get her into a struggle, said the 65-year-old former 62kg fighter.

Soon, as Shruti began beating opponents far above her age, it became clear that the girl was better off with a racket in her hand than sparring in the mud puddle.

If Dayanand had any doubts, Shruti brushed it off on Sunday with a battling second place finish in the Aryan Pumps ITF Asian B1 Junior (Under-18) tennis championships.

Shruti, who has been struggling with tennis elbow since last week, lost 7-5, 1-6, 0-6 to Japanese fourth-seeded Sara Saito in the final at the Deccan Gymkhana.

Lest the backlog deceive anyone: it was as bruised as it could get in tennis.

The teen came back from a breakdown and took the first set before the injury started to hinder her.

She could have thrown in the towel if her shots hadn’t been for power. After a point, she stopped reaching for the ball.

But Dayanand wouldn’t have it any other way.

This is part of the sport, he said, his eyes glittering with pride.

Shrutis’ maternal great-uncle Krishan Huda is Chief Inspector of Police in Haryana. He was also a kabaddi player and the current chairman of the selection committee for kabaddi across India, in addition to being a mentor to the Delhi Dabang franchise.

What were the chances that she would have become a wrestler?

Ninety-nine percent smiled Shruti. Everyone in the family is always talking about wrestling.

It was the second runner-up of the season and her best performance to date. So far, she had won four grade 4 and one grade 5 titles.

If that doesn’t sound impressive, remember this is her debut season on the ITF Junior circuit and she started off with a blast, competing as a qualifier and going all the way for the title in Delhi, without losing a solid Emma Raducanu style.

The 210 points she received this week, the four G4 titles combined gave her 240 points and will likely bring her junior ranking closer to 120.

The big jump made up for the time lost due to the pandemic. But it poses a different challenge.

What we had previously planned, we have to reschedule, said her Elite Sports Stadt academy coach Pundareek Chaturvedi.

She was supposed to play G3 and G4 tournaments in early 2022, but they won’t earn her any points now. She must play G2 or G1 events.

But all that can wait. It’s time for some celebration.

I’ll take two chocolate ice creams. And then I’ll have to rest and rehab, follow the routine my physio gives me, Shruti said.

Her grandfather would be proud of her professionalism.

