Ricky Ponting warns of Ashes whitewash after England collapse | Cricket News







Australia lead the series 1-0 after an emphatic nine-wicket win at the Gabba in Brisbane, where England lost eight wickets in a stunning batting collapse on day four.

England have not won a test in Australia since the 2010-11 series, when they triumphed 3-1. The Adelaide pink-ball test begins on Thursday and Ponting thinks a result similar to Australia's 5-0 win in 2006-07 could be at stake after England failed to take advantage of favorable conditions. "Conditions are only going to get better for Australia. Those conditions (in Brisbane) were very English-ish… They probably won't get that much exercise anywhere else throughout the series," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "We saw them bowling really well on the last tour in Adelaide under lights where everything fell into place perfectly – Australia had to run a session, lights were on, brand new ball, clear night. "We've also been to Adelaide at other times when the pink ball has done nothing, whether it's a new ball or not. If they don't win in Adelaide, there could be shadows of '06-'07." Ponting criticized England's decision to rest both James Anderson and Stuart Broad — who together have taken 1,156 Test wickets — and said the visitors had made their selection wrong. Ben Stokes' condition will also be a concern for England ahead of the Adelaide Test after the all-rounder struggled with a knee injury in Brisbane. "I don't see why they (Broad and Anderson) would have left if they hadn't just prepped and prepped them for Adelaide. I'm still stunned now… One of those two had to play," said Ponting. "They may only be playing one of Broad or Anderson in Adelaide. A lot may depend on how (Ben) Stokes fares between now and the start of the Adelaide game."

“I don’t see why they (Broad and Anderson) would have left if they hadn’t just prepped and prepped them for Adelaide. I’m still stunned now… One of those two had to play,” said Ponting.

“They may only be playing one of Broad or Anderson in Adelaide. A lot may depend on how (Ben) Stokes fares between now and the start of the Adelaide game.”

