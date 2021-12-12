EUGENE, Or. Sports Director of the University of Oregon Rob Mullens announced on Saturday the hiring of Dan Lanning as the 35th head football coach in the program’s history, bringing Eugene one of college football’s brightest young coaches and best defensive minds.

Lanning will be officially presented at a press conference at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex Monday at 2 p.m. PT. The press conference will be streamed live on the Oregon Football Twitter and facebook pages, as well as the GoDuck’s YouTube page.

“Dan is an excellent, energetic football coach who will provide a world-class experience to our student football athletes,” said Mullens. “He is a great recruiter and developer of talent, and we will continue to compete for championships while providing an environment where our football student athletes can fully develop in the classroom, on the football field and as people. We are grateful for the opportunity to have Dan as the leader of our soccer program, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our student athletes. We are excited to welcome Dan, Saupia, Caden, Kniles and Titan to the Oregon family!”

Lanning has spent the past four seasons in Georgia, including the last three as a defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. .

In three seasons with Lanning coordinating the defense, Georgia leads the country in combined scoring defense (13.5 points per game) and hasty defense (76.7 yards per game), while also being No. 2 in total defense (280 .6 yards per game).

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected to lead one of the most important programs in the nation at the University of Oregon,” Lanning said. “I would personally like to thank President Schilll, the Board of Trustees, athletic director Rob Mullens , and Mr. and Mrs. Knight for their confidence in me. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and join our players in the pursuit of championships.

“Clearly there is vision and alignment across the Duck Nation. We are staged for success and look forward to building on the strong foundation that currently exists in Eugene. Our goal is to win championships and our players I am overwhelmed with gratitude to coach Kirby Smart and his wife, Mary Beth, and to every player, coach, staffer and person at the University of Georgia who contributed to our success, thank you . Go Ducks!”

Lanning was a two-time finalist for the Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in the country. Lanning first joined the collegiate ranks as a graduate assistant in Pittsburgh in 2011, and has also had stints at Arizona State (2012-13), Sam Houston State (2014), Alabama (2014), and Memphis (2016- 17).

Lanning has helped the Bulldogs win three SEC Eastern Division titles (2018-19, 2021) and reach four consecutive six-bowl New Years games, the 2018 and 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in 2020 and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and College Football Playoff Semifinals this season.

Lanning’s Georgia defense has led the nation by a wide margin in scoring defense this season at an astonishing 9.5 points per game, on track to become the first team since Alabama in 2011 to score less than 10.0 points per game. allows a season. The Bulldogs are also No. 1 in the FBS in the Red Zone defense, while being second in overall defense (253.2 YPG), and third in both the rushing (81.69 YPG) and passing (171.5YPG) defenses .

Georgia also led the country in scoring defense (12.6 PPG) in 2019, Lanning’s first year as a defensive coordinator. The Bulldogs led the nation in hasty defense in both 2019 (74.6 YPG) and 2020 (72.3 YPG), setting a school record with an FBS-best two hasty touchdowns allowed in 2019. Georgia stood up third place in total defense (275.7 YPG) in 2019.

Lanning has coached some of the best defensive players in all of college football in Georgia. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis recently won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player and the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman, and Nakobe Dean won the Butkus Award as college football’s best linebacker. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari led the SEC in 2020 under Lanning before being selected in the second round by the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lanning joined Georgia after two seasons with Memphis, serving as an inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. He helped the Tigers enter their third season with 10 wins in the history of the program and a pair of top-five national finishes in sales.

In 2015, Lanning helped Alabama 14-1 and win the College Football Playoff National Championship as a defensive graduate assistant working with the linebackers. Lanning assisted a Crimson Tide defense that led the nation in hasty defense (75.73 YPG), while finishing second in scoring defense (15.1 PPG) and third in overall defense (276.3 YPG).

Lanning was the defensive backs coach and co-recruiting coordinator at Sam Houston State in 2014, joining the Bearkats after spending time in Arizona state in 2012 and 2013. For the Sun Devils, Lanning started out as a defensive graduate assistant for outside linebackers and nickel backs before spending his sophomore season as an on-campus recruiting coordinator.

Born in North Kansas City, Mo., Lanning began his coaching career in 2008 at Park Hill South High School in Missouri, where he coached special teams, defensive backs and wide receivers for three seasons before moving to Pittsburgh as a graduate assistant.

Lanning spent his playing days as a linebacker at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., where he earned two Bachelor of Science degrees in physical education and secondary education in 2008.

Lanning and his wife, Saupia, have three sons Caden, Kniles and Titan.