Team Okeleke wins table tennis tournament chairman’s cup | The Guardian Nigeria News





Team Okeleke has won this year’s winners of the Chairmans Cup Table Tennis Tournament. The team, inspired by sports commentator Michel Obi, defeated Team Akande 3-2 in the final in the table tennis section of the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja. The Chairmans Cup Tournament is an annual competition organized to foster bonding between members and encourage well-being. On the occasion, the club’s president, Tunji Lawal, said the match was a round-robin game involving seven teams, tagged among former club presidents and winners emerging after a week-long match that featured former table tennis star Atanda Musa. as guest of honour. The tournament is an annual event that started five years ago. It was decided among members who needed a major tournament in the section in the form of a World Cup, hence the birth of the Presidents Cup Tournament. And so we decided to hold a Chairmans Cup tournament, with teams representing all the former presidents who have served the section. While some are late and not represented, it is only the living presidents who are duly represented. This edition was fun; it’s something that has brought members of the section together, especially the old, young, playing and non-playing members. But whether you’re a player or not, you get elected to teams and normally we do an annual voting system for players and members of the teams, he said. Lawal, who is also the president of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association, added that no matter which group members are in you’ll see them shouting and routes for their teams to win. This is precisely the aim of the Chairmans Cup and the club is achieving it with members, he said. Team Okeleke captain Henry Obaroh said of their win: “We didn’t expect to win the tournament but at the end of the day we won it in front of the great man, Mr Robert Okeleke, who did everything to make us to support. As a group we are excited because we actually wanted to win the Chairmans Cup and here we are today, we are champions. Sport brings us joy and we had fun participating in the event. Table tennis keeps you fit and I encourage everyone to participate because they want to stay healthy, he said.

