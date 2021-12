Cricket – Ashes to Ashes, Brisbane setback puts England under pressure

MELBOURNE: England, who were beaten bat, ball and field in the series-opening Ashes Test, have little time to regroup before the second day-night clash kicks off at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Changes come after heroes James Anderson and Stuart Broad were kitted out for the Gabba, a ploy that backfired when spinner Jack Leach was knocked out of the attack and backup sailors Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes were largely ineffective. Fixing England’s batting in four days for a second Australian pace attack is another task, with captain Joe Root once again in need of support in Brisbane. Root’s decision to bat first on a grassy wicket after winning the toss in muggy, cloudy weather did little good for his batsmen after having virtually no training due to bad weather. Being watched for 147 in the first innings was evidence of a lack of preparation for the Gabba’s bounce. “Managing the bounce on this wicket is something we haven’t done well enough,” Root said. “We’ve stolen balls, not because of lateral movements on occasions, but because of extra bounce, playing a little bit away from ourselves. While we don’t have to deal with that in our own circumstances.” England’s opening combination remains a concern, with Rory Burns throwing a duck with the first ball of the series and managing 13 in the second innings. His opening partner, Haseeb Hameed, wasted both of his starts when he was fired in his 20s, putting pressure on Root to carry the percussion from the side, a role he has been saddled with all year. Ben Stokes’ condition is under scrutiny after he was wicketless for the match and failed with the bat following a knee injury on day two. England will not go to Adelaide without positives, however, with pacers Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood bowling with power and menace in Brisbane. Selectors are likely to drop Leach for Adelaide after he leaked nearly eight runs per over at the Gabba. They may be hoping that Anderson and Broad can prove the difference with the swinging pink ball, but even their return may not be enough to stop a team that has won all eight day-night tests since the format’s debut in 2015. Australia’s record after winning Ashes tests in Brisbane may also demotivate optimistic England fans. The last time the hosts lost an Ashes after winning in Brisbane was the 1954/55 series. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by William Mallard)

