Manuel Santana, Spanish tennis court breaker, dies aged 83

Manuel “Manolo” Santana, who reached No. 1 in the tennis rankings and became the first Spaniard to win a Grand Slam title, has died. He was 83.

The Madrid Open announced the death of the honorary president on Saturday. A cause of death was not given.

Santana won four major singles championships: the French Championships in 1961 and 1964, the US Championships in 1965 and Wimbledon Championships in 1966, the same year he reached the No. 1 position. He added the French doubles of 1963 with Roy Emerson.

Santana was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984.

“It’s hard for a genius to be rewarded in tennis and Manolo was one of the few who could,” said Gene Scott at the venue’s opening ceremony, speaking on behalf of Santana. “He literally invented one of the strokes we see in abundance now – the backhand topspin lob.”

Rafael Nadal joined the deluge of condolences on social media, writing in Spanish that “we will all miss you Manolo.”

“You will always be unique and special,” Nadal wrote. “As I have said many times in the past, thank you a thousand times for what you have done for our country and for opening the way for others. You were always my role model, a friend and someone close to all of us.”

Garbine Muguruza posted a photo of her with an elderly Santana, thanking him for his “kindness, warmth and for showing us the way forward.

“You were always our point of reference, for everyone in Spanish tennis, a pioneer,” said the two-time Grand Slam winner. “So close and so thoughtful, in good times and bad. We will miss you. All my love to your family and loved ones.”

The Spanish king and prime minister echoed Nadal’s sentiments, calling Santana a “legend.”

King Felipe VI wrote on Twitter: “There are people who become legends and make a country great. Manolo Santana was and always will be one of them.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: “He won Roland Garros, the US Open and Wimbledon, a total of 72 tournaments and an Olympic gold to make him a tennis legend and one of the best athletes our country has seen.”

Billie Jean King fondly recalled winning her first Wimbledon title alongside Santana’s triumph there in 1966.

“We danced the first dance at the ball,” King tweeted.

Unlike his Davis Cup teammate Andres Gimeno, Santana turned down offers to turn pro and became one of the biggest names on the “shamateur” tour of the 1960s.

Santana defeated the top three players to win the 1961 French title. No. 3 Roy Emerson was defeated in the quarter-finals and No. 2 Rod Laver in a five-set semi-final where Santana won the last 11 matches. In the final against the defending two-time champion and No. 1 Nicola Pietrangeli, Santana was on sets 2-1, but won the last two 6-0, 6-2. Then he cried for an hour.

He defeated Pietrangeli again in the 1964 final for his second French crown and turned his attention to grass.

Santana had to beat just two seeds to win the 1965 US title at Forest Hills, the final in four sets over Cliff Drysdale. Santana became the first European man to win the American title since 1928.

He skipped the French Championships in 1966 to focus on Wimbledon. Santana had nervous victories over Ken Fletcher and Owen Davidson to meet his first seed in the final, where he defeated Dennis Ralston in straight sets to become Spain’s first men’s champion.

He said Wimbledon was the biggest of his four Grand Slam wins.

“This is the one all players want to win,” he told the International Tennis Hall of Fame site. “I’m really glad I did it once.”

He didn’t win the Davis Cup in three decades, but led Spain to the first two finals in 1965 and 1967, both losing to host Australia.

One measure of his dedication was in 1968, against the United States in Cleveland. The USA had won the tie, but Santana and Arthur Ashe turned the dead fifth rubber into a classic. Santana won sets of 13-11 and 15-13 but lost in five.

After making his Davis Cup debut at age 19, he still holds the Spanish record for most draws (46) and most wins in singles (69) and doubles (23).