Under new coach Fessette, Danvers hockey rolls to shutout win in opener | Sport

LOWELL — After a low season in which the Danvers High hockey team made headlines that no team wants, the Falcons have returned to doing what they’ve been doing for the past four decades: winning games convincingly.

Behind a 15-save shutout by freshman Brayden Holt and scoring from each of their top three lines, the Falcons delivered new head coach Kevin Fessette his first win when they skated 5-0 past North Reading at the Tsongas Center on Saturday in the opener of the Lowell Cobblestone Tournament.

Reported inappropriate behavior by the DHS hockey team during the 2019-20 season has cast an unwelcome light on the program in recent months. However, on Saturday afternoon, the current players said they are fully focused on hockey and the 2021-22 season.

“It was a great feeling to just go out and get a ‘dub’ with the guys,” said senior captain Aidan Lanphere, who had two assists. “Everything that happened is now a thing of the past. We are now concentrating on this moment.”

“We are putting everything behind us and have to go out there and just keep grinding,” added fellow captain Connor Horn, a defender.

Fessette, a Danvers High soccer assistant with an extensive hockey background, echoed similar sentiments.

“Our guys want to do well for themselves and their team, their families and their city,” said Fessette, the junior varsity hockey coach at Beverly High for the past two seasons. “We try to be proud of that and move on.

“We’re happy with how things turned out (Saturday),” he added. “We loved the buzz that went on throughout the game, how the boys were getting pucks, skating hard and playing the game the right way. It’s nice to see we’re starting in the right direction.”

A no-nonsense, yes-mister-no-sir style coach, Fessette has quickly won the respect of his players. “Coach did a great job of keeping us focused and making sure we’re doing the right things,” said Horn.

It took the Falcons just 84 seconds to make the jump at North Reading. Brian Mahoney and Nick Robinson of the third line connected on goal, with Mahoney fishing the puck free behind the net and Robinson feeding into the slot in front of the goal alone.

Jimmy Thibodeau doubled that lead six minutes later, took the puck to the net and blocked a backhander under the pads of Hornet’s netminder Samuel Elliott

“We need a lot of different guys to score goals this season,” Lanphere said. “All three lines have to do the necessary work.”

After only seeing a single shot in the first 15 minutes, Holt was much busier in the second. He was up to the task, knocking out all 10 shots that came his way. Below that was a left leg stop from an attempted power play by Joe Collins from the high slot; back-to-back saves while sprawling in front of his crease after consecutive attempts by Andrew Daley; and another negation of the man advantage, this time by tightly knocking off Tom Gazda’s backhand bid with a move of his blocker.

“He was phenomenal,” Horn said of Holt, who was making his varsity debut.

The Blues and Whites defensive corps did a good job keeping the Hornets away from their ninth grade netminder. Horn, Brady Plaza and Bobby Joyce were particularly effective in getting up from North Reading at the blue line or along the walls before they could get in on the attack.

Danvers made it 3-0 in the second as junior Trevor McNeill swept across the crease from right to left while protecting the puck, beating Elliott off the far post. Ryan Ryan essentially put the game on ice just under five minutes into the final frame when he buried a 2-on-1 breakaway with Thibodeau. Mahoney then capped off an impressive display by tallying his first career goal in the late stages, following up on a faceoff win and stabbing the puck home.

“Guys looked for each other offensively, that was good to see,” said Fessette. “There’s still a lot of work to do in terms of introducing new systems and schedules, and I want to get the guys in better skating form. But I’m happy with their work ethic – and certainly with the end result.”

Danvers 5, North Reading 0

at Tsongas Arena, Lowell

North reading;0;0;0;0

danvers;2;1;2;5

First period:D, Nick Robinson (Brady Plaza, Brian Mahoney), 1:24; D, Jimmy Thibodeau (Jake Ryan, Aidan Lanphere), 7:53.

Second period:D, Trevor McNeill (Michael DeLisio, Caleb White), 4:27.

Third period; D, Jake Ryan (Lanphere, Thibodeau), 4:22; D, Mahoney (Robinson), 10:13.

saves: NR, Sam Elliott 26; D, Brayden Holt 15.