Kalani Sitake contract: BYU locks up bus after Oregon interview

The night BYU finally beat its rival Utah, September 26-17, head football coach Kalani Sitake received a congratulatory call.

It belonged to Mark Harlan, the athletic director of the University of Utah, one of Sitake’s former employers. Utah naturally wanted the win, but the athletic director said a lot of people up north were happy with their former defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Weeks later, reports surfaced that Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was considering retiring after a successful 17-year career as head coach.

Whittingham, who was in the midst of a great season rebound that led to a Pac-12 championship and the birth of the Rose Bowl, put the rumors to rest: I’ve got as much time now as ever, so I don’t even think about it. now, said Whittingham.

There is no denying that Sitake is on the shortlist of those who will succeed Whittingham.

Then November hit.

The coaching landscape in college football was changing and Sitake, only the fourth head coach to lead BYU in the past 50 years, was signed to a new contract, just three months after his old contract was extended in September.

Here’s how it went.

Coach carousel

In late November, one of the most popular coaches, Lincoln Riley, left Oklahoma for USC. Shortly after, Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, notable as his team was on the cusp of a potential College Football Playoff run. How could two coaches leave blueblood programs with such great success, tons of money aside?

Then Mario Cristobal announced Monday that he would be leaving Oregon, the Pac-12’s most consistent top performer, for Miami.

In total, there have been 28 coaching changes this season, including 13 in the Power Five programs.

The chain reaction was much like when Texas and Oklahoma decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. The move created unforeseen openings for programs, such as BYU, to participate in a P5 conference.

When Cristobal left Oregon for Miami, Sitake caught the attention of Ducks. Cristobal and Sitake have the same agent, David Dunn at Athletes First Agency, making it easy to share information.

Oregon hosted a Zoom call with the BYU head coach on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, there was urgency at BYU. Sitake never visited the Northwest.

During the Zoom call, according to sources, the coach told Oregon that his priority was to stay with BYU. The conversation ended and the Ducks continued. However, the call set fire to BYU and athletic director Tom Holmoe, already clearly aware of how the landscape had changed, sprang into action and worked with other senior administrators to draft a contract and plan that would ensure that Sitake and his staff would remain in place. .

Advantage: Sitake

Good luck

The attractive coaches on the market are successful on the field and with recruitment. Sitake is no different. His Cougars have been 21-3 for the past two seasons. He went 6-1 against P5 opponents this year, which is the most P5 wins in a single season with BYU in program history.

Sitake turned heads with a record 10-1 from last year, but the performance was clouded by naysayers due to the strength of the schedule. This year, with arguably the toughest schedule in school history, he is 10-2 with a bowl game Saturday against UAB. And he did it with newfound depth on the BYU key to succeeding in a Power Five conference.

Advantage: Sitake

Urgency

By Tuesday afternoon of this week, negotiations were well underway, even as the sports media grabbed hold of Oregons interest after a writer in the Northwest reported on candidates the school was able to tap. But in Provo, Kalani said he wanted to stay. The board wanted him to stay.

The proverbial elephant that sat quietly in the corner of the room during Sitakes negotiations was BYU’s 2023 membership of the Big 12. The Cougars have 21 months left before they kick off as a Power Five program, and they’re not done yet. .

A few weeks ago, Sitake presented to the athletics department a plan to provide more funding for its current staff and to expand it to be more in line with typical P5 programs. That focused the deal not only on a contract for the head coach, but also on sustainability for the program and the retention of other coaches.

Another sticking point for BYU is the early signing period with recruits. Oklahoma has lost four 5 star recruits with the loss of Riley. BYU has had a lot of hiring momentum since the September 10 Big 12 announcement. Holding on to the head coach for years to come builds trust among potential recruits.

Joining a P5 conference was BYU’s dream long before Sitake was hired in 2016, and it’s the reason the Cougars chose to leave the Mountain West Conference for independence.

Sitake wants to get involved the moment BYU sets foot in the competition. To be ready then, he had insisted that action be taken quickly.

Advantage: Sitake

end game

Negotiating a contract privately is difficult because both local and national media seek information. But even as radio talk show hosts continued to discuss the Oregon track on Thursday, the BYU deal was nearly signed, only a few details remained.

The Tuesday through Thursday negotiations required several things: a lot of work from Holmoe, the school president to get pledges for money, details on the duration of the deal, future negotiations with assistant coaches, and warp speed support from BYU’s sponsor, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It was Friday morning. The parameters, not the actual contract figures, were confirmed to the public. Kalani will be extended through the 2027 season.

There has been a lot of movement among college football head coaches in recent days and weeks, Holmoe said in a statement. Today I am pleased to know that Kalani will continue to be our leader, coach and mentor in the future.

Kalani never packed a bag for Oregon. He will remain in Provo for the time being.

Advantage: BYU