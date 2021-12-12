Sports
Jerry York inducted into the American Hockey Hall of Fame
Boston College men’s hockey head coach Jerry York was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 Thursday night.
York, the most winning coach in college hockey, has been at the helm of BC’s program since 1994 and has coached Division I hockey for 50 years. In his half-century tenure, he has racked up 1,116 career wins at three different programs: Clarkson University, Bowling Green State University, and BC.
Since his 1994 start at BChis alma materin, York has led the Eagles to four NCAA Championships, nine Hockey East Tournament Championships and 11 Hockey East Regular Season Championships. He is the all-time leader in NCAA Tournament wins with 41 and has brought 12 Frozen Four berths to the Heights.
BC mens hockeys 100th season marks the 76-year-old Watertown, Massachusetts natives 28th year leading the program.
I enjoy it, said York in a interview with NHL.com prior to his Hall of Fame induction. I wake up every day feeling really good about what I do for a living. I have excitement in my step when I get in the car and come to BC for practice or competition. People call it passion. I’m not sure what the real word for it is. But [its] the excitement of entering the ice, making our team better. I just love being in the team atmosphere. I’ll go as long as I have that feeling.
York spent seven years on the Clarkson University coaching staff, both as an assistant and head coach. He then was head coach at Bowling Green for 15 years before returning to BC in 1994. Under his leadership, Bowling Green won the National Championship in 1984, making York one of only three coaches in NCAA history to win a National Championship at more than one school.
Before starting his coaching career, Yorka played triple eagle hockey for Boston College High School. He then came to the Heights to play 81 games for BC. He scored a total of 64 goals and 70 assists in his three years with the ice freshmen who were banned from playing for the varsity team at the time. He led the Eagles to a 6,026 record, the 1965 Beanpot title, and a second-place finish in the 1965 NCAA tournament.
York credits the guidance of his own former coaches in shaping him as a player and coach.
Ideally, what I learned from them was that you’re a team,” York said in his Hall of Fame acceptance speech. “That’s the most important thing I learned, being a great teammate and being part of a team or pursuing a common goal. This is what drives me in hockey.
He was inducted into BC’s Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 1982, before his coaching term even began, and his jersey was retired in April 2010 after BC’s third national championship with York at the helm.
Not many of us get the chance to coach at Division I level, York said in a… interview with the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. But you coach your alma mater, I certainly appreciate that very much.
Dean Blais, Tony Granato and Jenny Schmidgall-Potter joined York in the 2020 induction class. The induction ceremony, which was held in Denver, included members of the Hall of Fames Class of 2020 and Class of 2021, as the original Class of 2020 ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.
During his acceptance speech, York said the most special part of his attendance at the ceremony was sharing the honor with family members, BC executives and supporters, former teammates and players he coached. He recognized the importance of building relationships in the game of hockey.
You must have that special feeling [of] I’m going to play very, very well and very, very hard, maybe not for college, maybe not for the coach, but for the guys I look at across the locker room, York said in his acceptance speech. When you talk about hockey and passion for hockey, make sure that X’s and O’s and systems and power plays are all secondary to what you get in that locker room.
Featured image by Jess Rivilis / Heights Senior Staff
