Sports
Huskers Top Texas Wins Regional Austin
Behind a strong serve, stifling defense and stellar offensive performance from its freshman pin hitters, the No. 10 Nebraska volleyball team won a thrilling 3-1 victory over No. 2 Texas at the Longhorns’ Gregory Gymnasium late Saturday night in the Finals of the Austin Regional. With the 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 victory, the Huskers advanced to next week’s NCAA Semifinals in Columbus, Ohio.
With the win, Nebraska (25-7) became the team with the lowest placings since 2014. Making their 16th NCAA Semifinal next week and their fifth trip in the past seven seasons.
The Huskers were led offensively by their talented freshman hitters Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause, which together attack for 28 kills at .519. A Texas native, Batenhorst had 15 kills—her career high—with just two errors on 32 swings, hitting .406. Celebrating her 19th birthday, Krause racked up 13 kills — two near her career high — as she charged with a .500 clip to tie for the highest hit rate of her career. Krause also added five blocks, fitting Lauren Stivrins for team-high honors in that category. Madi Kubik matched Batenhorst for team-high honors with 15 kills. Keonilei Akana had a career-high seven aces, the most ever by a Husker in a four-set NCAA Tournament game and the most by a Nebraska player in an NCAA Tournament game. Lexi Rodriguez added a match-high 20-digs – her eighth 20-dig match of the season – while Nicklin Hames posted another double-double with 43 assists and 13 digs, and she also had kills on all three of her attempts.
At the end of the game, Hames, Krause and Kubik were all named to the NCAA Austin Regional All-Tournament Team. Hames was also honored as the region’s most outstanding player.
Nebraska batted .259 in the game, while Texas, the nation’s top scoring team, was limited to a .250 attack percentage. The Longhorns had hit at least .346 in each of their first three NCAA Tournament games. NU also defeated Texas 55-42, while the Longhorns held the block lead, 13-9. At the service line, Nebraska had nine aces against Texas’ six. Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields were tied with 20 kills apiece for the Longhorns, while Brionne Butler had a match-high eight blocks.
Set 1 . in
The Huskers were stuck in a 6-6 tie, beating Texas 8-3 in the next 11 rallies, finishing the piece with a 4-0 run on two kills and a block from Krause. A Kubik kill and back-to-back Akana aces – her second and third of the set – extended NU’s lead to an impressive 17-10. UT got the next three runs back before the Huskers took a time-out.
But NU went on with a 5-1 run to make it 22-14, starting with four consecutive kills — including three in a row from Batenhorst. The Huskers reached the set point on a service foul by Longhorn, then finished it off with a Kubik swing two rallies to take set one, 25-19.
The Huskers hit .265 against UT’s .125 in the opening set, bolstered by five kills from Kubik and four each from Batenhorst, who hit .667, and Krause, who hit a .429 clip. Akana had three aces and Stivrins added a few blocks as NU had a 3-2 block advantage.
2 . Set up
The second set was tied eight times to 11-11 before the Huskers exploded for an 8-0 run on two kills each from Krause and Kubik, a Rodriguez ace and two Krause/Stivrins blocks to take a 19-11 advantage to build. Leading 20-12 for NU, Texas used a 10-2 run to hold it at 22-22. The Longhorns tied it one more time on a Fields kill, but the Huskers stayed tough. A UT service foul got it to the set point and Caffey was the closest with a kill to seal it, 25-23.
UT improved to .224 in the set, but NU came in at .284. Caffey and Krause each had three kills, and Stivrins added two more blocks.
3 . Set up
The third set was tied 10 times to 14-14, and NU took the lead with a Knuckles kill. Akana again piled up with back-to-back aces, extending it to 17-14 to force a Longhorn timeout. UT pulled in one at 17-16 on a block and an ace, and NU called for a time-out of its own. Kubik and Stivrins finished back-to-back from the break for a 19-16 edge.
But the Longhorns claimed five of the next seven rallies, making it 21—all on consecutive kills by Fields. NU regained the lead on a service error, but momentum turned the other way as Texas won four of the last five rallies to take the set 25-23 on an Eggleston/Butler block.
UT defeated the Huskers 7-0 in set three to hit .300, while NU dropped to .118.
4 . Set up
After a close set to start, Nebraska worked his way out of a 12-12 stall with a Kubik kill and a huge block from Hames and Stivrins on Eggleston, leading to a Longhorn timeout. Kills by Kubik and Batenhorst – the latter on a flyover – saw a 17-12 lead through another timeout in Texas.
NOW quickly ramped up the series to 8-0 with two more swings from Batenhorst and a Kubik ace for a 20-12 lead. Another Batenhorst kill — her fifth of the set — made it 21-13 before UT got the next three rallies to narrow it down to 21-16. The Longhorns eventually made it 6-0 to come inside two, 21-19. Batenhorst broke the point with a kill, and a Caffey/Krause blocked put Nebraska two points away from a win. The Huskers earned their first match point on a Caffey kill, and after a Texas sidewalk, Krause closed the game with her 13th kill of the night.
Next one
Nebraska advances to next week’s NCAA Semifinals at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Huskers will take on No. 3 seed Pittsburgh on Thursday at a time to be determined.
Post-Game Notes in Nebraska
- With the win over Texas, Nebraska reached the NCAA semifinals for the 16th time in program history and the fifth time in the past seven NCAA tournaments. The Huskers’ 16 semifinals are second in NCAA history.
- Nebraska advanced to the NCAA semifinals as the No. 10 seed. The Huskers are the first double-digit seeded to reach an NCAA Semifinal since BYU in 2014.
- The Huskers advanced to the NCAA semifinals for the 10th time in 22 seasons under head coach John Cook. Cook joined Penn State’s Russ Rose (13), UCLA’s Andy Banachowski (11) and Stanford’s Don Shaw (10) as the only coaches in NCAA history to lead a school to 10 NCAA semifinals.
- With the win, Nebraska improved to 122-34 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers are second in NCAA history in post-season wins and winning percentage (0.782). Nebraska improved to 16-15 all-time in games of the NCAA Regional Finals.
- John Cook improved to 89-22 in his NCAA Tournament career. He ranks third in NCAA history in postseason wins and second among active coaches behind Penn State’s Russ Rose.
- Cook is now 81-17 in the NCAA Tournament as the head coach of Nebraska. His post-season win rate of 0.827 in Nebraska is the highest figure in NCAA history among any coach with at least 20 NCAA Tournament games at one school.
- The NCAA Austin Regional All-Tournament Team included the most outstanding player Nicklin Hames, Lindsay Krause and Madi Kubik, Samantha Dreschel of Washington and Brionne Butler, Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields of Texas.
- Nebraska batted .259 in the game, while Texas, the nation’s top scoring team, was limited to a .250 attack percentage. Tonight’s game was the only time this season that the Longhorns were defeated.
- Nebraska had 8-0 runs in sets two and four. The Huskers used an 8-0 run to break an 11-11 tie in set two and their 8-0 run in set four broke a 12-12 tie.
- Nebraska’s Freshman Pin Hitters Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause combined for 28 kills on just 54 swings. The duo combined for a
- Batenhorst tied her career high with 15 kills, hitting .406 in the game.
- Celebrating her birthday on Saturday, Krause finished with 13 kills on just 22 swings and tied her career high with a .500 attack rate.
- Keonilei Akana served a career-high seven aces for Nebraska. Her seven aces were the most of a Husker in an NCAA Tournament game during the rally scoring era and tied the Nebraska post-season record for aces in any NCAA Tournament game, as Nancy Metcalf had seven aces in a five-set win on Florida in the 2001 NCAA tournament.
- Nicklin Hames posted her 22nd double-double of the season with 43 assists and 13 digs.
- Lexi Rodriguez had a match-high 20 digs, her eighth game this season with at least 20 digs.
- With her 20 digs, Rodriguez has 498 digs this season, moving from eighth on Nebraska’s season chart to sixth.
- Lauren Stivrins had five blocks in tonight’s game. With her five blocks, Stivrins boosted her career tally to 552 blocks, past Amber Rolfzen (551) and to seventh on Nebraska’s all-time list.
- Stivrins has 81 blocks in her NCAA Tournament career. In tonight’s game, she passed Jenny Kropp (78) for fourth in program history for post-season blocks.
Sources
2/ https://huskers.com/news/2021/12/11/volleyball-vb-recap-at-texas.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]