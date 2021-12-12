Huskers Top Texas Wins Regional Austin

Next game: vs. Pittsburgh 16-12-2021 | 8:30 IN THE EVENING

Behind a strong serve, stifling defense and stellar offensive performance from its freshman pin hitters, the No. 10 Nebraska volleyball team won a thrilling 3-1 victory over No. 2 Texas at the Longhorns’ Gregory Gymnasium late Saturday night in the Finals of the Austin Regional. With the 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 victory, the Huskers advanced to next week’s NCAA Semifinals in Columbus, Ohio.

With the win, Nebraska (25-7) became the team with the lowest placings since 2014. Making their 16th NCAA Semifinal next week and their fifth trip in the past seven seasons.

The Huskers were led offensively by their talented freshman hitters Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause , which together attack for 28 kills at .519. A Texas native, Batenhorst had 15 kills—her career high—with just two errors on 32 swings, hitting .406. Celebrating her 19th birthday, Krause racked up 13 kills — two near her career high — as she charged with a .500 clip to tie for the highest hit rate of her career. Krause also added five blocks, fitting Lauren Stivrins for team-high honors in that category. Madi Kubik matched Batenhorst for team-high honors with 15 kills. Keonilei Akana had a career-high seven aces, the most ever by a Husker in a four-set NCAA Tournament game and the most by a Nebraska player in an NCAA Tournament game. Lexi Rodriguez added a match-high 20-digs – her eighth 20-dig match of the season – while Nicklin Hames posted another double-double with 43 assists and 13 digs, and she also had kills on all three of her attempts.

At the end of the game, Hames, Krause and Kubik were all named to the NCAA Austin Regional All-Tournament Team. Hames was also honored as the region’s most outstanding player.

Nebraska batted .259 in the game, while Texas, the nation’s top scoring team, was limited to a .250 attack percentage. The Longhorns had hit at least .346 in each of their first three NCAA Tournament games. NU also defeated Texas 55-42, while the Longhorns held the block lead, 13-9. At the service line, Nebraska had nine aces against Texas’ six. Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields were tied with 20 kills apiece for the Longhorns, while Brionne Butler had a match-high eight blocks.

The Huskers were stuck in a 6-6 tie, beating Texas 8-3 in the next 11 rallies, finishing the piece with a 4-0 run on two kills and a block from Krause. A Kubik kill and back-to-back Akana aces – her second and third of the set – extended NU’s lead to an impressive 17-10. UT got the next three runs back before the Huskers took a time-out.

But NU went on with a 5-1 run to make it 22-14, starting with four consecutive kills — including three in a row from Batenhorst. The Huskers reached the set point on a service foul by Longhorn, then finished it off with a Kubik swing two rallies to take set one, 25-19.

The Huskers hit .265 against UT’s .125 in the opening set, bolstered by five kills from Kubik and four each from Batenhorst, who hit .667, and Krause, who hit a .429 clip. Akana had three aces and Stivrins added a few blocks as NU had a 3-2 block advantage.

The second set was tied eight times to 11-11 before the Huskers exploded for an 8-0 run on two kills each from Krause and Kubik, a Rodriguez ace and two Krause/Stivrins blocks to take a 19-11 advantage to build. Leading 20-12 for NU, Texas used a 10-2 run to hold it at 22-22. The Longhorns tied it one more time on a Fields kill, but the Huskers stayed tough. A UT service foul got it to the set point and Caffey was the closest with a kill to seal it, 25-23.

UT improved to .224 in the set, but NU came in at .284. Caffey and Krause each had three kills, and Stivrins added two more blocks.

The third set was tied 10 times to 14-14, and NU took the lead with a Knuckles kill. Akana again piled up with back-to-back aces, extending it to 17-14 to force a Longhorn timeout. UT pulled in one at 17-16 on a block and an ace, and NU called for a time-out of its own. Kubik and Stivrins finished back-to-back from the break for a 19-16 edge.

But the Longhorns claimed five of the next seven rallies, making it 21—all on consecutive kills by Fields. NU regained the lead on a service error, but momentum turned the other way as Texas won four of the last five rallies to take the set 25-23 on an Eggleston/Butler block.

UT defeated the Huskers 7-0 in set three to hit .300, while NU dropped to .118.

After a close set to start, Nebraska worked his way out of a 12-12 stall with a Kubik kill and a huge block from Hames and Stivrins on Eggleston, leading to a Longhorn timeout. Kills by Kubik and Batenhorst – the latter on a flyover – saw a 17-12 lead through another timeout in Texas.

NOW quickly ramped up the series to 8-0 with two more swings from Batenhorst and a Kubik ace for a 20-12 lead. Another Batenhorst kill — her fifth of the set — made it 21-13 before UT got the next three rallies to narrow it down to 21-16. The Longhorns eventually made it 6-0 to come inside two, 21-19. Batenhorst broke the point with a kill, and a Caffey/Krause blocked put Nebraska two points away from a win. The Huskers earned their first match point on a Caffey kill, and after a Texas sidewalk, Krause closed the game with her 13th kill of the night.

Nebraska advances to next week’s NCAA Semifinals at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Huskers will take on No. 3 seed Pittsburgh on Thursday at a time to be determined.

