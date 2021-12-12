Ashes cricket 2021: England torn to shreds after Gabba defeat, Joe Root stats

The English cricket experts didn’t mince their words as they judged the Test sides’ dismal batting performance in Gabba this week.

It has been over eight years since Joe Root played his first Ashes Test on Australian soil.

The blue-eyed batting prodigy was completely outclassed by Australia’s formidable bowling attack led by Mitchell Johnson and Ryan Harris – he was dropped from England as the starting XI for the fifth Test in Sydney when the visitors received an embarrassing 5-0 whitewash.

Root returned to the Australian shores four years later, but this time as England’s captain. He enjoyed a significantly better tour with the bat, scoring 378 in five Tests at an average of 47.25.

But despite passing 50 five times during the series, the talented right-hander eluded a three-digit score.

Leading up to the 2021/22 Ashes series, Root confirmed his status as one of England’s all-time greats after a record-breaking 12 months with the bat.

The 30-year-old broke the English record for the most test drives in a calendar year, with 1,544 in 13 games at 64.33.

He has scored for centuries in three different countries in 2021, culminating in a majestic 228 against Sri Lanka in January.

Root’s purple patch looked set to continue in the Gabba this week – England captain and No. 3 batter Dawid Malan combined for a 172-run collaboration in the second innings to send a scare through the Australian side.

His stroke play was impeccable in the evening session of day three, taking advantage of the excellent batting conditions to slowly rebuild England’s innings.

But again, the curse of the century struck.

At 89, Root prodded an outswinger from Australian young gunner Cameron Green, with the outer rim carrying debutant gloveman Alex Carey behind the stumps.

The skipper’s resignation caused a catastrophic 8/74 collapse – any chance of another miraculous comeback from Gabba was gone.

Root has now passed 50 in Australia seven times, without turning any of those starts into triple digits. Even more worryingly, he has yet to taste victory in the game’s longest format on Australian soil.

No test side should be relying on a single player, but it’s widely believed that England will have almost no chance of returning home with the Ashes urn if Root doesn’t accumulate big scores in the next five weeks.

Question marks lingered on every other batter in England’s lineup, and their performances in 2021 were painfully disappointing. The figures below show how bare the batting box of England is.

England react to humiliation by Gabba

Inevitably, England cricket pundits have come down hard on the Test side’s batting lineup, which looked full against Australia’s veteran bowlers in Brisbane.

Ashes icon Michael Vaughan tweeted: “The problem for England is when they have a bad session they lose a test match with the bat. It’s been happening to the better teams for too long.”

Former England captain Michael Atherton wrote in: The times: “It was a mauling… Hitting first was a mistake. Bad hitting was a more expensive mistake. Again and again the English batting line-up disappoints and Root can only carry so much weight on his own.”

The Evening Standards Will Macpherson wrote: “On an encouraging third afternoon, England arrived at the Gabba on Saturday full of optimism. It turned out to be completely misguided, as they suffered a debilitating collapse.

“Australia seized the moment and England meekly succumbed. it could hardly have been more elaborate.”

the sunday time Simon Wilde said: “As always, it was hope that perished the followers of England. The dream – far from insignificant – that the Australians would be pushed hard for victory after the long unbroken partnership between Dawid Malan and Joe Root was brutally destroyed.

“On a bitterly disappointing morning, Malan, Root and Ollie Pope all fell before the second new ball – ten overs away when play resumed – even became available.”

The Daily Mails Lawrence Booth wrote: “England slipped weakly to a nine-wicket defeat – predictable enough after the events of the first two days, but an utter disappointment after their setback on the third.

Gone was the sound judgment and sharp stroke play that had helped England punch 220 for two the night before. In its place came a litany of overwhelmed poking and poking as the gap between the teams widened again.”

The Telegraph head sportswriter Oliver Brown penned a scathing assessment of England’s reliance on all-rounder Ben Stokes, who spent most of 2021 on the sidelines recovering from a finger injury sustained in the first leg of the Indian Premier League.

“It was a seductive illusion, the idea that England’s star all-rounder could save their Ashes tour the moment his left index finger healed from a serious fracture,” he wrote.

“But the sheer quality of the Australian speed attack revealed the inconvenient truth that he should have been nowhere near this Brisbane test.”

England’s selectors are faced with several unanswered questions ahead of the day-night Test match in Adelaide. Are they holding on to Jack Leach? Should Stuart Broad and James Anderson return to basics, and at whose expense? Is Rory Burns still the best option for opening the battle? And what about Jonny Bairstow?

The second Ashes Test gets underway on Thursday, with the first ball scheduled for 2:30 PM local time (3:00 PM AEDT).