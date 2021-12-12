Quarterback Bryce Young awarded Heisman Trophy, making Alabama football back-to-back winners

Bryce Young saved his best performances for last and ran away with this year’s Heisman Trophy, winning the award at a ceremony in New York City on Saturday night.

Young, a sophomore and former five-star prospect from California, went into the season with sky-high hopes as the presumptive choice to replace former Crimson Tide quarterback and NFL roster Mac Jones in the first round.

At a coaching convention in Texas this summer, Alabama coach Nick Saban drew even more attention when he announced that before he ever competed, Young would earn six figures in name, image and likeness matches, which became available to college athletes. for the first time this year.

Not only did Young make money, he lived up to the hype, starting with a four touchdown performance in a season-opening win over then-No. 14 Miami before heading off to then-No. 11 Florida two weeks later. Despite playing behind a shaky attacking line, he stunned with his ability to stay calm under pressure, dodge the pass rush and find his receivers on the field. An accurate passer, he completed 68.0% of his attempts and did not throw his first interception of the season until Week 4 against Southern Miss.

In the end, Young’s Heisman credentials included a sterling 43 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions. A gifted albeit reluctant runner, he also rushed for three scores.

But it was down the line, in a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Auburn to close out the regular season and then dominating No. 3 Georgia and its top-ranked defense in the SEC championship game a week later, Young sealed his Heisman victory.

“If you can win an award like this, it’s not an individual award, it’s a team award because I couldn’t do it without one of those guys,” Young said in his speech, referring to his Crimson Tide teammates. . “I want to thank Coach Saban. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for guiding me and putting me in situations to be successful and for us as a team to be successful.”

At Auburn, Young and Alabama trailed 10-3 with 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter and star receiver Jameson Williams was sidelined after being ejected in the first half for targeting. Backing up to his own 3-yard line, Young led the team on a 12-play, 97-yard drive, which he capped by throwing a score-binding, 28-yard touchdown pass to freshman wideout Ja’Corey Brooks , who only had two catches in the game.

Four overtimes later, Young pitched the match-winning two-point conversion to John Metchie III, keeping the Tide’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff alive. On December 31, No. 1 Alabama will play No. 4 Cincinnati in the CFP Semifinals at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Young also won the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football, and the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the best quarterback in the country.

“It’s really about believing in yourself and it’s about believing in your preparation and your abilities and not allowing people to write your story and dictate your life to you and take control of your destiny and just be the best person you can be.” can be,” Craig Young, Bryce’s father, said on ESPN’s broadcast. “And I think he personifies that.”

By winning the Heisman, Alabama became the sixth school to win the award in consecutive seasons. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won it last year.

Other Heisman winners of The Tide include running backs Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram II.

Aidan Hutchinson finished second in this year’s voting, followed by Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

Alabama narrowly missed two Heisman finalists in back-to-back seasons when star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. finished fifth in the voting. Anderson, a sophomore from Georgia, led the country in sacks (15.5) and tackles for loss (32.5).

Jones, now the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, finished third in the Heisman voting last year, behind Smith and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.