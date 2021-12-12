Manolo Santana, Spain’s first Wimbledon winner, dies at 83

Manolo Santana, who became the first Spaniard to win Wimbledon and inspire his country as a tennis power, died on Saturday at the age of 83.

Thank you a thousand times for what you have done for our country and for clearing the way for so many people. You have always been a reference, a friend and a person very close to everyone, tweeted Rafael Nadal, the only other Spanish man to win Wimbledon. We will miss you.

Santana won four major singles titles.

He won the French Open in 1961 and 1964, the US Open in Forest Hills in 1965 and Wimbledon in 1966.

I was an invader among the Anglo-Saxons, Santana recalled in an interview with the daily El Mundo in 2016, 50 years after his Wimbledon title.

He won that final wearing the shirt of the team he supported in his native Madrid.

His love for the club inspired him to win Wimbledon in 1966 wearing the shirt of Real Madrid, making him the first Spanish tennis player to win this Grand Slam, the club wrote on their website.

He also won the gold medal in singles and silver in doubles in Mexico City in 1968, where tennis was a demonstration event at that year’s Olympics.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lamented the loss of a legend.

My condolences to the Manolo Santanas family, his loved ones and the tennis world, he tweeted.

Santana was married four times. Spanish media reported that he suffered from Parkinson’s disease and was living in Marbella, on the Mediterranean coast.

Grass is for cows

Santana was born in 1938 to a father who was imprisoned for his political beliefs during the early years of the Franco dictatorship (1939-1975).

Santana happened to take up tennis after bringing a meal to his brother who worked in a tennis club in Madrid.

I saw men in pants playing tennis. I was immediately charmed. I started out as a ball boy and then I started playing. Ultimately, I am an example of humility in an elite world, Santana told the online newspaper El Espanol.

He became one of the world’s top clay court players and ignited Spanish interest in tennis when he was part of a team that defeated the United States in a 1965 Davis Cup match in Barcelona.

This success, despite a later defeat in the final against Australia, convinced Santana that it was possible to beat the Anglo-Saxons.

He decided to devote himself to their favorite surface, even though he had stated in a phrase that has since been repeated by many gravel specialists that grass is for cows.

His win on grass at the 1965 US Open confirmed his choice.

He reached the Holy Grail on July 1, 1966, when he defeated American Dennis Ralston 6-4, 11-9, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final.

In my career there was one before and after that win, he said.

He reached number one in the world rankings that year.

He retired in 1970, but returned briefly to play in the 1973 Davis Cup.

He took on roles that allowed him to pass on his experience to a new generation of Spanish tennis players.

He captained the Spanish Davis Cup team twice in 1980-1985 and 1995-1999 and led the Madrid Masters tournament from its inception in 2002 to 2018.

He was a pioneer and it’s always harder for people who are doing things for the first time, even when those who follow can do just as well or even better, Nadal said in 2018.

It took someone to take the lead and show that it was possible.