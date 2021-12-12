Career night not enough for Villegas as Union falls to Maine





ORONO, MAINE A three-point night from the first year Caden Villegas wasn’t enough when the Union College men’s hockey team fell 4-3 to the University of Maine at the Alfond Arena on Saturday night. Villegas is the first Union rookie to record a three-point game since January 3, 2020, when Gabriel Seger registered three assists in a 5-4 overtime win against St. Lawrence. sophomore Chaz Smedsrud also registered a night with multiple points, scored the first goal and gave up an assist Matt Allen’s goal in the third period. Senior Ryan Sidorskic added the primary assist to Smedsrud’s goal, making it a two-point (0-2-2) weekend for the defender. Union jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 3:22 of the first period when Smedsrud tapped in a shot from Sidroski from the blue line. The lead would not last as Keenan Suthers found the back of the net 3:21 later to equalize. Maine took a 2-1 lead in the first break on a power play goal from Ben Poisson. Nolan Renwick was the only goalscorer in the second frame and got one past junior Connor Murphy to extend Maine’s lead 3-1. Union turned a switch in the third period when Villegas took the lead at 1:38 in the final stanza. Villegas intercepted a bad pass from Victor Ostman, shot into the goal to draw the Dutch within one. Less than six minutes later, Allen tied it and hit a rebound over Ostman’s shoulder with 12:38 to play. Suthers scored his second of the game, which turned into the winning goal only 2:03 later. Union had a great chance to score the equalizer in the final six minutes of the game after Donavan Villeneuve-Houle was handed a five-minute major elbow strike, but the Dutch were unable to capitalize on the advantage. The Dutch netted 30 shots of the season, but were still defeated 42-30, including 21 shots in the Black Bears’ first period. Murphy made 38 saves in the loss, while Ostman made 27 stops. Union will enjoy some time off for the holidays before closing 2021 with a New Year’s Eve game against the defending champion, Massachusetts. Puck drop is scheduled for 4pm on Messa Rink.

