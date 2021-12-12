Ravichandran Ashwin is definitely here to stay in White-Ball Cricket: Rohit Sharma





Rohit Sharma, Team India’s newly appointed ODI captain, believes veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a crucial part of white-ball cricket for years to come. Ashwin returned to the limited-overs lineup this year with the T20 World Cup after a nearly four-year hiatus. Ashwin, who has been a fixture in India’s Test side for the past decade, has lost his place in white ball cricket in recent years due to the rise of wrist spinners in Indian cricket. Ashwin made a sensational comeback to limited-overs format with impressive performances in the 2021 T20 WC and New Zealand series. Rohit highly praised Ashwin’s versatility, calling him an all-round bowler who can bowl anytime, anywhere. Ashwin gives you that flexibility, you can use him in the power play or in the middle so it’s always important to have a bowler like that, an all rounder bowler I can call anytime, anywhere in any situation, Sharma was quoted during a conversation with journalist Boria Majumdar on Backstage with Boria. Also read | EXCLUSIVE: I personally asked for Virat Kohli not to give up T20 Captaincy-Sourav Ganguly From international cricket to franchise competition, Ashwin has bowled well in both power playovers and death, while Rohit said the veteran spinner is a great addition to the Indian team. You don’t want one dimensional bowlers who you know can only bowl outside of power play, he can’t bowl in death, only right-handed bowling, only left-handed bowling. The more options you have with bowlers, the better, that’s what I felt, he said. I thought he would be a great addition, and I think he will stay here. He is definitely here to stay, the Indian ODI captain added. Also Read |It should have been more respectful: Former Pakistani skipper on BCCI’s treatment of Virat Kohli Meanwhile Ashwin continues to impress in Test cricket as he has bridged the gap with top-ranked bowler Pat Cummins in ICC Test rankings after finishing with four wickets in each at bat in India’s 372 run victory. Ashwin has scored 43 rating points to reach a total of 883 and is 67 points ahead of third-placed Josh Hazlewood. Read all the IPL news and cricket score here

