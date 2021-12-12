An overview of the week in LSU football changes and how recruitment was affected | LSU

LSU coach Brian Kelly was busy recruiting staff this week while making staff adjustments.

While Kelly still has vacancies, the staff is changing both firm commitments and the minds of current and future players.

Kelly’s recruiting week preceded a weekend in which 15 players made official visits, including nine who are already committed. Kelly reportedly attended Lafayette Christian Academy, St. Thomas More, Catholic High School and Captain Shreve. He also made a home visit to five-star associate Will Campbell of Neville High School.

He began Wednesday morning with a visit to Catholic to see four-star offensive tackle Emery Jones, who announced on Twitter Thursday night that he will sign with LSU on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

I sign with LSU on December 15th

Amid the announcement of Kelly’s hiring, Jones told The Advocate on Dec. 1 that while he would stay with LSU come what may, there was one thing he’d hoped for.

am a little nervous. Coach (Brad) Davis was a big part of why I came to LSU, he said.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Kelly would retain the offensive line and interim head coach Brad Davis. Davis was hired by former head coach Ed Orgeron in June and he had the longest contract of all assistants, with an estimated $2.49 million through 2024.

So far, he is the only position coach known to return. LSU has already let go of strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt and running backs coach Kevin Faulk. Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon retired, while wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph left for Nebraska and defensive backs coach Corey Raymond left for Florida.

Kelly visited Lafayette Christian on Wednesday to meet with three-star commitment Fitzgerald West, while also extending an offer to three-star cornerback Jordan Allen. Both West and Allen were on the list of official visits this weekend, according to 247Sports. West plans to enroll early.

Kelly lived up to his reputation as one of the best living room recruiters, sitting for 45 minutes with both players, answering questions and providing a clear vision for a championship program. LCA coach Trev Faulk was impressed by the conversation.

One of the other things that stood out was that he seemed very attentive and listened and asked them questions in terms of what they were looking for and what they wanted, Faulk said. Sometimes you get guys coming in, and they’re pitching all the time. They throw, throw, throw. Sell, sell, sell. And don’t even take the time to figure out this is what the kid is looking for.

Kelly also met five-star strategist Walker Howard in St. Thomas More on Wednesday. He had previously recruited Howard while at Notre Dame.

On Thursday, Kelly went to Captain Shreve to meet four-star athlete Kendrick Law Jr. to see, according to The News Star, while also making a home visit to Campbell.

Kelly also formed his first staff with the Tigers.

He replaced Moffitt with former Notre Dame co-director of strength and conditioning Jacob Flint as director of athletic development. Brian Polian became the second former Notre Dame assistant to join Kelly when he took on the position of Special Teams Coordinator.

Brian Polian brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our staff, Kelly said in a statement when hiring Polians. He is a ruthless recruiter whose special team units routinely rank among the top in the country, and his work ethic, attention to detail and ability to connect and communicate with student-athletes are second to none. I know he will get off to a flying start in Baton Rouge and have an immediate impact on our program.

On Thursday, according to 247Sports, Polian offered Mandeville wide receiver Landon Ibieta, a three-star commitment to Miami who visited LSU this weekend. Ibieta was one of six recruits not committed to the Tigers on an official visit to LSU this weekend.

Kellys biggest move came Tuesday when he brought Frank Wilson back as associate coach and chief recruiter. Wilson, who was head coach at McNeese State for the past two seasons, was named Recruiter of the Year by multiple branches in 2011 (Rivals), 2014 (NFL.com) and 2015 (Scout.com) during his previous six-year stint. on the LSU staff, where 40 of the players he recruited went to the NFL, including seven running backs selected in the NFL draft.

No one knows the Louisiana recruiting landscape better than Frank, Kelly said in a statement. His experience and character will be great resources for our staff and student athletes.

Wilson attended the Louisiana Football Coaches Association clinic in New Orleans with Kelly on Friday.

New #LSU head coach Brian Kelly who really immerses himself in the Louisiana high school scene. Speaking at the LFCA clinic in New Orleans. Frank Wilson also attended.

Player movements and official visits

The additions of Polian, Flint and Wilson on Tuesday were followed by the entry of sophomore starting quarterback Max Johnsons onto the transfer portal. His brother, four-star tight end Jake Johnson, also reopened his recruitment. Freshman wide receiver Deion Smith also entered the portal. Then three-star wide receiver Decolest Crawford of Shreveport announced that his recruiting was open again.

Freshman defensive back Landon Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, making him the third player in two days. Seven Tigers are now in the portal after in-season entries by wide receiver Koy Moore, linebacker Navonteque Strong, quarterback Myles Brennan and cornerback Eli Ricks.

Kerry Cooks officially joined the LSU staff on Friday to close out the week of staff changes, but his position on the defensive staff has not been specified. He previously served as a cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator in 2010-14 under Kelly at Notre Dame. He moved to Oklahoma and Texas Tech before returning to Notre Dame for the past two seasons as a defensive analyst.

The fifteen players who visited LSU this weekend include Howard; Campbell; jones; three-star tight end Mason Taylor of St. Thomas Aquinas, Florida; three-star offensive tackle Bo Bordelon of Newman; three-star kicker Nathan Dibert of Hartland, Michigan; four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch of Acadiana; and four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan of Orlando, Florida.

The other six were Ibieta; Law; all; four-star defensive lineman Quecy Wiggins of Madison Prep; four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak of Booneville, Missouri; and University Lab four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry.

LSU has the No. 24 recruiting class in the nation starting Wednesday, and Kelly has more staff positions to fill, including both offensive and defensive coordinator positions.

The most important thing in recruiting is to take care of your base first, Kelly said during his introductory press conference on Dec. 1.

Staff Writer Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.