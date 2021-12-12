Australian Open tennis 2022: Bernard Tomic makes career announcement like a bomb





Bernard Tomic has declared in an Instagram hype video that he is back, using the hatred he gained from a controversial tennis career as fuel to relaunch a faltering career. Once ranked as number 17 in the world and a Wimbledon quarter-finalist at the age of 18, the 29-year-old is now 254th in the world rankings, winning the last of his four career titles in 2018. After arguing with Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, Tomic has a strong chance of receiving an Australian Open wildcard. It means he will have to repeat his performances from earlier this year, when he won three consecutive qualifiers and made it to the second round thanks to a break halfway through the game, to play at Melbourne Park in 2022. But if his social media montage is anything, Tomic is willing to take his chance. I’ve had a lot of hate in my life. But I can’t give up. You think I don’t see the hate comments? It hurts, he said. I used to let it come at me and react out of stupidity. But now I use it as fuel. Bernard Tomic has crawled out of the top 200 in the world. Credit: Getty I’m back. I’m… I’m hungry, and I’m done. No one can stop me now but me. Tomics’ decades-long fall from favor has repeatedly led to lackluster, rapid losses that have led experts to question his efforts and dedication. As if to prove a point, Tomic is filmed in the Instagram video boxing and weightlifting with Fort Minors Remember the Name as his backing track. I’m working out, I’m sweating, I’m pushing, I’m excited, he said. Whatever it takes to get back on top. Hard work pays off. I have put my blood, sweat and tears into this sport. World No. 254 Bernard Tomic has his sights set on qualifying for the 2022 Australian Open. Credit: MONKEY I came back earlier. It’s time to set the record straight. In an interview with News Corp, Tomic also stated that he has been bored in his life since he retired from tennis. I stopped playing two and a half years ago. I went over it. I had outside distractions, Tomic said. But I’m a bit bored with that now to be honest.

