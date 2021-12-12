Sports
Chelsea retain second place from Arsenal
Although a significant 10-point difference separates them in the Premier League table, Chelsea and Arsenal have been almost neck and neck when it comes to the all-time standings.
When it comes to total points earned since England’s old First Division became the Premier League in 1992, just two points separate London’s rivals. Chelsea are second in the Premier League all-time with 2,100 points from 1,130 games, while Arsenal are narrowly behind with 2,098 points from exactly the same number of games.
Both teams started match week 16 at 3pm GMT on Saturday, with Arsenal on their way to reclaiming second place in the all-time table when they went up against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium, while Chelsea lost to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. Even a draw for Chelsea would have been enough to lift a victorious Arsenal over the reigning European champions thanks to their superior overall goal difference (+855 to +832), but Chelsea came back to take a 3-2 win.
This is only the second time since the start of the Premier League in 1992-93 that Chelsea have taken second place in the overall standings. The first came during match week 12 last month when Thomas Tuchel’s team won 3-0 at Leicester City in the early game on Saturday 20 November, before Mikel Arteta’s side got an embarrassing 4-0 goal at Liverpool in the second half. last game of the day. That put Chelsea at 2,093 points, a point ahead of Arsenal at 2,092.
However, the Gunners recaptured second place the following week when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at home on Saturday, November 27 at lunchtime and Chelsea were held at home to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United the following day — taking the total. number of points falls between 2,095 and 2,094 in favor of Arsenal.
It wasn’t long though, as match week 14 saw Chelsea Arsenal take another leap forward as the former won 2-1 at Watford at Vicarage Road on December 1, while the latter lost 3-2 to Manchester United the following night. Both sides fell in defeat last time — Chelsea lost 3-2 at home to West Ham United on Saturday and Arsenal beat Everton 2-1 on Monday — but the Blues held out this week to secure their place in second place. preserve.
Chelsea have been gaining ground against the Gunners for a long time. The Blues have steadily closed the gap since Roman Abramovich took over at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2003 and began spending a lot of money on transfers to improve the squad. At the time, Arsenal had a total of 770 Premier League points (and two league titles) ahead of Chelsea’s 662.
However, since the arrival of the Russian billionaire, the Blues have racked up 1,435 points (and five league titles) compared to the Gunners’ 1,325 (with just one more title, in 2003-04). Indeed, since Arsene Wenger left the Emirates at the end of the 2017-18 season, the Gunners have amassed 213 Premier League points, while Chelsea have racked up 241 points over the same period.
Thanks to their greater success since the turn of the century, Chelsea now have a slightly higher average for points per season than Arsenal — 69.90 to 69.83 — signifying the Gunners will soon be able to secure their long-held second place in all-time. table slips well from their grip.
Who tops the all-time table?
Just in case you want it to be clear who is above Chelsea and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League all-time table, the runaway leaders are – of course – Manchester United.
Thanks to a sustained period of dominance starting with the inaugural Premier League championship in 1992-93 and lasting through Sir Alex Ferguson’s illustrious 13 titles, United have a massive 235 point lead over their closest rivals. The Red Devils have amassed a massive 2,332 points from 1,129 games and won 87 more league games than any other team in Premier League history.
Liverpool on the rise
Chelsea are not the only team approaching Arsenal, with Liverpool’s modern revival under Jurgen Klopp seeing them quickly gain ground over the Gunners. The Reds are currently fourth in the Premier League overall standings with 2,054 points from 1,130 games, 44 points behind Arsenal.
This gap has drastically narrowed over the past four seasons (2018-19 to 2021-22). During that period, Liverpool won a title (the first in 30 years) and collected a total of 302 points, while Arsenal finished fifth, eighth and eighth during that time, collecting just 213 points.
Manchester City recently rose to sixth in the all-time Premier League standings, overtaking Everton on the final day of the 2020-21 season by taking 27 points ahead of the Toffees in the table, one point above them. standing in the all-time table as well. This is despite Everton having been in all 30 top seasons since 1992-93 and City missing five top campaigns due to several relegations in the 1990s – they were even in the third tier of English football for the 1998-99 season.
However, Sheikh Mansour’s takeover of Abu Dhabi in 2008 saw the club rise to the top spot, winning five Premier League titles since their first in 2011-12 and becoming one of the most dominant forces in the league.
