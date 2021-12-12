Former Australian cricketer hopes Indian dressing room ‘will not be segregated’ by leadership change

The decision to appoint Rohit Sharma as the new captain of the Indian whiteball team has received mixed reactions from the cricket club. Several current and former players have continued to argue whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did the right thing by replacing Virat Kohli as ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour. Speaking throughout the episode, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg hoped the Indian locker room “will not be separated” by this change in leadership.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise. I just hope that when they go on their next tour, that locker room isn’t separated by this little little division between these two particular players,” Hogg said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. has been uploaded.

The former Australian cricketer insisted that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma embrace their respective roles which will help Indian cricket move forward.

“They both have to embrace it, go to that locker room and bring Indian cricket to the fore,” Hogg said.

The 50-year-old said the kind of talent India has in store has the potential to dominate Test cricket for years to come.

“Indian cricket right now, with the talent they have in batting and bowling, should dominate the world cricket for the next five years.

Hogg further stated that this move is “a blessing in disguise” for Kohli, adding that India’s test skipper can now focus more on his batting in the game’s longest format.

“I think this is a good move. Kohli should just embrace it and relax about the whole situation and focus on captaining the test team. So basically you have Rohit Sharma just focusing on the team he wants in white ball cricket and Virat Kohli concentrating on Test cricket it takes a lot of pressure off you.

“I think this will be better for Virat Kohli. It will improve his performance, which has declined slightly in recent years when he was under pressure while captaining all three teams,” he concluded.