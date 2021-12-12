Darien football dominates Fairfield Prep from start to finish to win class LL title

TRUMBULL David Evanchick had flashbacks as the Darien football team drove to Trumbull on Saturday for the Class LL final against Fairfield Prep.

It wasn’t the fact that the Blue Wave played in yet another state final, though. It was the weather.

Seeing this fog as we drove here definitely gave me some flashbacks, said Evanchick, referring to Dariens’ dramatic loss to Newtown in the 2019 finals. But that’s in the past, we’ve put it behind us, and came just went out and did our thing.

The result was complete domination by Darien.

The Wave delivered a stunning performance on both defense and offense to capture the 2021 Class LL Championship with a 42-7 defeat of Fairfield Prep at McDougall Field in Trumbull.

The state title is Dariens’ first since 2017, when it defeated Greenwich to complete a three-peat, and also helps erase the sting of 2019’s final loss, which was also played in the fog at Trumbull.

It’s a fantastic feeling, said Darien senior Tighe Cummiskey, who ran 188 yards. Obviously this is the last time we put the pads on, and this was the only way we were going to get out. When we got into this game, we refused to do anything but win. We came out, we played hard and we deserved what we got.

Darien (12-1) was unbreakable on defense, holding Prep to 23 yards and one first down in the first half and only 52 yards and three first downs to three quarters. Preps lone touchdown came into play with 1:37 over.

Just an outright dominant performance, said Darien freshman coach Mike Forget, Waves’ defensive coordinator for eight seasons. The secondary was busy trapping boys all day, the defense line came up with big actions and stopped their run.

They wanted to start the run early, our guys shut it down and they had to go to their second option and it didn’t work for them.

The Jesuits (11-2) finished one win ahead of their ultimate goal of winning their first state championship since 1988. They were also forced to play without one of their top players, as linebacker and co-captain Ryan OConnell was sidelined with a knee injury.

Credit Darien, very well played game from them, said Fairfield Prep coach Keith Hellstern. In the end, it’s not the end we definitely wanted, but as I told the guys at the end of the race, there’s a huge amount of respect for what they’ve done all year, how they’ve grown and how this team has developed.

Cummiskey and Jeremiah Stafford’s one-two punch marked a fantastic ground play for the Wave.

Stafford, a senior who ran 74 yards, scored on TD runs of 4, 56 and 9 yards in the second half and took Waves’ lead from 21-0 to 42-0 in the fourth quarter.

On the defensive, the line, led by Evanchick, Cole Murphy, Jack Barber and Griffin Steinkraus, suppressed the Jesuit attack and kept pressure on quarterback Connor Smith. Evanchick had two sacks and a fumble recovery, and Murphy had three sacks, including two on consecutive games in the third quarter.

For Prep, Smith passed for 138 yards, 61 of them on the Jesuit final stage, resulting in a 13-yard TD pass to Tim Pearson.

Cummiskey broke the ice and scored on a 40-yard run with 6:45 to play in the first quarter. A 12-yard touchdown pass from Miles Drake to Matt Minicus then made it 14-0 with 1:42 left at half time.

The Wave extended that lead to 21-0 with a 65-yard drive to open the third quarter as Drake clambered to a 20-yard TD.

We had to try and make that stop on the first stage of the second half, which we didn’t, said Hellstern. Then things started to unravel a bit from there. We struggled on offense with some great stuff being done by (Darien) on defense and it started to slide. We needed to get some traction in the first half of the third quarter, but we couldn’t.

From there it was all Blue Wave and Stafford scored the next three touchdowns. Darien had four possession in the second half and all four ended with TDs.





We put in that two-back attack and it’s great because defenses never really know where the ball is going, Cummiskey said. It either goes with me to Jeremiah as the lead blocker or vice versa. Jeremiah punches holes hard and if there’s a hole, he’s gone. It’s great to have someone out there with that much speed.

Forget said he could tell early on that the Wave had come to play.

When we could stop them defensively and get that first score, I knew the guys had that attitude about them, the coach said. Just a few of them played in that Newtown game in the fog here, and for those kids we said don’t even think about it, let’s just play our game and the end result will be what it is.

INITIAL PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tighe Cummiskey, RB, Darien: The bruised running back smashed his way to 188 yards and started the score with a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter. In three playoff games, Cummiskey had 675 yards from scrimmage and five TDs.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

David Evanchick, DE, Darien: The Blue Wave defense dominated and Evanchick was one of the leaders. He had a few sacks and recovered a fumble to help set up a touchdown in the third quarter that nearly made the game ice cold at 28-0.

QUOTABLE

All facets of the game were covered today. Our special teams were good, our offense was good, our defense was good. It was quite an effort. Coaches, players, it was great to see. Darien coach Mike Forget

No. 3 DARIEN 42, No. 1 FAIRFIELD PREPARATION 7

DARIAN 7 7 21 7 42

FAIRFIELD PREPARATION 0 0 0 7 7

D – Tighe Cummiskey 40-yard run (Isaac McMullin kick), 6:45′

D – Matt Minicus 12-yard pass from Miles Drake (McMullin kick), 1:42

D – Drake 20-yard run (McMullin kick), 7:50′

D – Jeremiah Stafford 4-yard run (McMullin kick), 4:03

D – Stafford 56-yard run (McMullin kick), 0:52

D – Stafford 9-yard run (McMullin kick), 4:32

FP – Tim Pearson 13-yard pass from Connor Smith (Aiden Graham kick), 1:37

Facts: Darien 12-1, Fairfield Prep 11-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

HAST Darien, Tighe Cummiskey 25-188, Jeremiah Stafford 7-74, Miles Drake 3-11, Matt Minicus 1-6, Ryan Felt 1-(-2). Fairfield Prep, Dan Barnick 10-17; Connor Smith 10-(-25), Wally Wuchiski 1-1.

TO FIT Darien, Miles Drake 11/7/102. Fairfield Prep, Connor Smith 17-29-138.

RECEIVE Darien, Matt Minicus 2-62, John Wilson 2-38, Tighe Cummiskey 1-1, Jeremiah Stafford 1-1. Fairfield Prep, Tim Pearson 5-46, Tymaine Smith 5-30, James Iaropoli 3-33, Jack Reiling 3-18, Dan Barnick 1-11.