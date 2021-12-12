Storm hockey beats Mohawks in shutout win over Union College – The Daily Gazette





SCHENECTADY A relentless Storm hockey team turned the tables on the Mohawks Saturday, avenging a season-opening loss in a 4-0 CDHSHL shoutout to Messa Rink on the Union College campus. The Storm defeated the Mohawks 47-17, beating the Mohawks with seemingly every loose puck. Four different players scored in the third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Cup game. Proceeds from the competition will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life events in Schenectady County. This was the third year in a row that the Storm took the event trophy. The Mohawks (0-1 league, 1-3 overall) are a merged high school team with students from Niskayuna, Amsterdam, Schenectady and Albany on their roster. The Mohawks won the season opener 2-1 on November 26. We really started doing that in the second period and that was something we practiced all week, OConnell said. We have to figure out how to do that for the whole 51 minutes to give us a chance. The Storm, another merged team featuring athletes from Guilderland, Mohonasen, Scotia-Glenville, Voorheesville and Schalmont, opened the scoring on senior TJ Pierce’s third goal of the year, aided by a five-minute boarding penalty on the Mohawks a minute into the game . We had a pretty bad warm up but as soon as we started that shift we were putting pucks on the net, everyone crashing [the net] and the puck just slipped out, Pierce said. I just typed it in. The Storm (2-1 league, 3-2 overall) defeated the Mohawks 16-3 in the opening period and sent a message that they would not be knocked to the puck. We love to play like that, Pierce said. We are like white on rice, that is our strongest point. We’re going to the puck. We will attack it. We’re not giving up. The Storms Axel Konkoski scored his first varsity goal with a one-timer in the closing seconds of the second period, as the Mohawks got a foothold and match the intensity of their opponents. We didn’t really start doing that until the second period, OConnell said. We practiced that all week. We have 51 minutes to figure out how to do that to give us a chance. Mohawk goalkeeper Alex Doehla finished with 43 saves, but was unable to hold back the constant pressure of the Storm. Dylan Bzdell scored two minutes into the third, after a faceoff won by Pierce and Ty MacDormand-Welsh put back Konkoski’s first shot with five seconds left in the game. We’re scoring on all three lines, we’re working on that,” Storm coach Ryen Young said. We hammer the attack into practice and the results are rolling in. We have a very capable team, capable players and they are taking over. Storm 1 1 2 4 Mohawks 0 0 0 0 Storm Score: Pierce 1-1, Konkoski 1-1, Bzdell 1-1, MacDormand-Welsh 1-0, Bruno 0-1, Mulligan 0-1. Mohawk Score: None. Goalkeepers: Storm, Pike, 17 saves. Mohawks, Duhla, 43 saves. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: High School Sports, Sports

