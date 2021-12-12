Michigan suffers setback vs. Minnesota after cold shots in the second half





Next game: Southern Utah 18-12-2021 | 7:00 pm Big Ten Network Michigan lost its first Big Ten game of the season after losing 75-65 to Minnesota at Crisler Center.

Hunter Dickinson led UM with its third straight double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds).

Moussa Diabate returned from illness and posted seven points and a career-best 13 rebounds. Website: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Score: Minnesota 75, Michigan 65

Facts: UM (6-4, 1-1 B1G), Minnesota (8-1, 1-1 B1G)

Next UM event: Saturday, December 18 — vs. Southern Utah (Crisler Center), 7 p.m. (TV: Big Ten Network) ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan men’s basketball team suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season after falling 75-65 in Minnesota on Saturday night (Dec. 11) at Crisler Center. A 12-4 Gopher run to kick off the second half and cold shots by the Wolverines helped Minnesota take a whopping 16-point lead and hold onto the first conference win for freshman head coach Ben Johnson. For the corn and blue, Hunter Dickinson posted his third straight and ninth career double-double with his performance of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Returning from illness, freshman Moussa Diabate returned to record his first double-digit rebound game of his career with 13. He added seven points, three assists and two blocks. graduated student The Vante’ Jones scored 14 points high in the season, while Eli Brooks 12 points added — his 10th consecutive double-digit match. Focusing on playing big men early on, Dickinson started hot, scoring six of the Wolverines’ first 11 points. Michigan (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) attacked the paint and planks to make it 13-9 en route to the first media timeout. However, the game went back and forth, with the first half featuring seven changes of lead and six draws. After a deep three-pointer, UM moved up 18-14. With a 5-1 run, Minnesota (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) tied the game at 19 each with 8:42 to play. With the score at 30 with 2:03 on the clock, a Dickinson jumper aided a half-closing 6-2 Wolverine run. After a field goal from Diabate fell in the last second, UM went to the locker room 36-32. Dickinson finished the first half with 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field. Minnesota came out firing to start the second half and used a 19-8 run to build a seven-point lead, 51-44, coming out of the first media timeout. UM broke the lead, but the Gophers — who shot 64 percent in the second half — used a 15-6 run and held UM scoreless for four minutes to take a 16-point lead with 6:22 left. to go. diabate and Caleb Houston combined to start a critical 9-0 Wolverine run that narrowed Gopher’s lead to just four with three minutes left. By forcing two 10-second fouls and staying within easy reach, the Wolverines were unable to put any points on the board and the Gophers secured the win. Michigan returns to action on Saturday (Dec. 18) when it hosts Southern Utah at Crisler Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

