Ex-Indian cricketer explains why Ravindra Jadeja “is selected over Ravichandran Ashwin” abroad

ex spinner Pragyan Ojha discussed Ravindra Jadeja’s roster over Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests away from home and explained the reasoning behind the decision in recent games by the team management. Speaking on the YouTube channel of former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, Ojha explained why Jadeja presents a better overall package as far as foreign testing is concerned. Going back to the days of former spin greats Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, Ojha explained how the former was chosen as the main spinner, giving Harbhajan a chance when there were more left-handers on the opposition team.

“When Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh played, the team’s opinion was different. The team management always wanted specialized spinners in the side of which India had two in Kumble and Harbhajan. Both were quite exceptional. So Harbhajan would play if the opponent had more left-handers on the side and Kumble was usually present as the first spinner on the team,” said Pragyan Ojha.

Ojha said the mindset has changed now because the team management prefers to go overseas with five batters.

According to him, Jadeja’s consistent decisiveness in foreign conditions is the reason why he is chosen for Ashwin.

“Now the thinking has changed. The captain wants to go with five batters. If you go in with five batters and have Jadeja as an option, he is constantly making 30-40 runs in away conditions and 60, 70 or 80 runs in Indian conditions. This ensures that both spinners play in India, while Jadeja stands up strongly for himself in foreign tests. Perhaps that is why he is chosen over Ashwin.”

Both all-rounders are part of the Indian squad that will face South Africa at home in the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26.

The second Test will be played at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3-7, 2022. The Test series will conclude with the third and final Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11-15.