Mass. Boys HS Hockey – MVC/Dual County 2 Preview: AB, Lowell, Newton South Join

This division is getting a new look this season as Acton-Boxboro has returned from the MVC/Dual 1 league and both Lowell and Newton South have risen from the MVC/Dual 3 league. Tewksbury is the early favourite.

ACTON-BOXBORO (4-3-0)

Coach: Kevin Richardson

MIAA Division: 1

With a core of veteran players returning, coach Kevin Richardson expects AB to make a big leap in the MVC/DCL 2.

We are looking forward to the season and expect it to be one of our best in recent history. We have a great core of attackers and defenders returning [and] an outstanding leadership core led by Captain Andrew Welch. We can tell they are hungry and willing to do whatever it takes to have a successful season, Richardson said.

Smooth-skating junior Camden Matthews, in his third year of varsity, is taking on assistant captain responsibilities this year. Senior Thomas Argento returns this season and should add pop to the attack. Richardson owes his leadership by example and dedication to doing the small things. The front unit includes eight juniors.

A strong top player, senior captain Welch leads the defense in his fourth varsity season. Senior assistant captain PJ Cronin, a two-year varsity player, continues to grow his overall game. Junior third year varsity skater Seamus Brennan has shown that he is a reliable decision maker in all situations. Freshman Billy Dapkas can have an immediate impact. Senior Tommy Egan takes over the target.

BOSTON LATIN (3-4-0)

Coach: Frank Woods

MIAA Division: 2

Veteran Woods still sees many unknowns entering the season, emerging from a campaign in which the Wolfpack played just seven games.

James Fitzgerald Boston Latino

However, there is experience in the defensive section of the ice, where seniors Shane Sullivan, Tim McGrath and Ryan Maziarka all got significant varsity minutes. Woods also hopes seniors Luke Young and Aidan Fitzgerald will provide healthy competition in goal as they compete for the No. 1 job.

Up front we are young and unproven, Woods said, so it will be a focus early in the season to determine where our attack will come from.

The youthful front group will be led by junior centers Patrick Harnan and Richard Bova, junior left James Fitzgerald, and sophomore Matthew Carrara at center and Aidan Fitzpatrick at right.

CONCORD CARLISLE (4-4-4)

Coach: Rian Murray

MIAA Division: 2

Although there was no MIAA postseason a year ago, Murray said the chance to play in the DCL Cup gave his Patriots their first playoff win in six years.

I feel the program is moving in the right direction, Murray said. We lost in the DCL Championship to a very strong Waltham team 5-3 last year so the lads have had great experience playing in some high stakes matches which will hopefully pay off at some point.

CC lost some solid contributions to graduation and preparatory school, but has a lot of experience back. Junior Noah Thorpe (6-11-17) was a DCL All-Star last season and will be the go-to player this time, along with sophomore right wing Jay Carter (6-10-16), senior left wing Carter OBrien (2 -2-4) and senior leftist Aidan Dowd.

Junior Marcos Braceras is the best returning defender, but Murray has high hopes for freshman Ben Ohanian on the blue line. Sophomore CJ Bailey posted a 2.80 GAA in seven games a year ago.

We are looking for some younger guys to take their chances and take on new roles, especially on defence, said Murray. To be successful we need to play strong team defence, excellent goalkeeping and a high level of competition.

Frankie DeTraglia

Lincoln Sudbury

Drew Cloud

Lincoln Sudbury

Brendan Quinn

Lincoln Sudbury

LINCOLN-SUDBURY (8-1-0)

Coach: Matt Carlin

MIAA Division: 1

Even with the shortened season, the Warriors still found the end of the season premature when they were unable to participate in the DCL Cup. They defeated opponents 61-17 in 20-21, but will be a young club this year, with only two seniors.

One of those seniors, Brendan Quinn (18 points), along with junior Frank DeTraglia (13 points), will lead the attack for coach Carlin.

On the blue line, senior Ben Chwalek and junior Drew Oblak will play key roles. New sophomore Matt Mahoney could be a factor.

Junior Logan Herguth is back in last season’s varsity team goal.

LOWELL (7-4-0)

Coach: Brian Akashian

MIAA Division: 2

After many seasons as one of the perennial contenders in Division 3 – including D3 North titles in 2020, 2019 and 2017 – the Red Raiders are making the jump to Division 2 under the new line-up. It won’t be easy as Akashian says Lowell has graduated 17 players and lost others to junior hockey or transfer in the past two seasons.

Colin Pickett

Lowell

We intend to work hard, be strong physically and mentally and not make excuses, Akashian said, adding that Lowell needs our undergrads to make a big impact if we are to compete night in, night out.

Seniors Kyle Frechette (0-2-2), Ben Kotsifas (0-2-2) and Michael Pickett (0-4-4) anchor the defense while junior Aidan Lavoie takes over as starter in goal.

Up front, the Raiders look to junior Colin Pickett (6-7-13) to lead the way, as well as senior BJ Anderson (2-4-6) and junior Thomas Woodlock (3-6-9).

Looking to the future, Lowell welcomes freshman forwards Matt Lesniak and Nate Doge, as well as a pair of eighth-graders – forward Ned Akashian and defenseman Keegan Hunt.

Ryan Quirk

Newton South

NEWTON SOUTH (3-5-4)

Coach: Chris Ryberg

MIAA Division: 2

After years of skating in Division 3 of the DCL/MVC, the Lions are making the move to Division 2 both in the league and for the new statewide tournament format. The good news is they may never be better positioned for such a move, as Ryberg welcomes six of last season’s top nine forwards, as well as their top five defenders.

The captains are a pair of last season’s DCL All-Stars in senior Nathan Cohen (9-7-16) and Ryan Quirk (6-9-15).

Nathan Cohen Newton South

The veteran defense consists of seniors Sam Gordon, Mitch Friedman and Andrew Murray, as well as junior Jim Tarmey. Freshman Elliot Wood is expected to step in and get playing time on the blue line.

Ryberg expects junior Dylan Zukowski to be solid if he gets his chance to take the reins in goal.

Our program is excited to compete at the D2 level and I think it will ultimately benefit from playing an extremely strong league and non-league schedule, said Ryberg.

Brendan Donnelly North Andover

NORTH AND OVER (3-5-1)

Coach: Scott Greene

MIAA Division: 1

Former assistant Greene takes over the reins of head coach for the Scarlet Knights and will preach strong team defense as they navigate a tough competition. Also, NA will be a Division 1 club if it qualifies for the postseason.

Cullen Dolan

North Andover

Seniors Andrew Perry and Cullen Dolan will be key players. New senior Charlie Dean will make an impact, while junior Kyle Losco and sophomore Kyle Donnelly are looking for big roles.

The North Andover Blue Line is anchored by senior Brendan Donnelly. Junior Connor Chace will also be an asset.

One key will be finding a new starting goalkeeper as the team graduated three seniors to the position.

Jason Cooke

Tewksbury

Caden Connors

Tewksbury

Matthew Cooke

Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY (8-2-0)

Coach: Derek Doherty

MIAA Division: 2

Expectations around the Redmen program are often high and this season should be no exception.

Start with what Doherty says could be one of the best defensive pairs in the state in senior captain Caden Connors (8-9-17), an MVC All-Star last season, and junior Nicholas Diccicio. They will man the solid blue line for junior goalkeeper Ben OKeefe (2.15 GAA, .903 SP).

Offensively, the Redmen will look to senior captain Jason Cooke (11-8-19) as the top striker, closely followed by senior Cole Stone (5-11-16) and sophomore Matthew Cooke (5-4-9). Seniors Aaron Connelly (3-6-9) and Sean Lane (3-3-6) also add depth to the forward attack.

Doherty sees his team as a solid core of experienced, experienced and motivated returners on both sides and in the net.

** Kevin Doyle contributed to this report