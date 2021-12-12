Kochi’s oldest club exists 110 years | Kochi News





The British brought and left several influences during their time in India and the club culture was one. Historically a thriving business center, Mattancherry, in western Kochi, came into action in 1911 and the local Coronation Club is now celebrating its 110th anniversary with a national badminton tournament.

We have continued a club sport culture and have billiards, table tennis, football and cricket. But more importantly, we have nurtured champion badminton players such as Marcos Bristo and Jason Xavier, who competed in the Thomas Cup and Commonwealth Cup in the early 2000s, and Bjorn Jaison, who is a U-15 champion, says businessman Junaid Sulaiman, who is the current president of the club.

The club has a special history. At a garden party celebrating the appointment of businessman Abdul Sathar Haji Moosa Sait as Honorary Bench Magistrate of Mattancherry, he suggested establishing a club for the local merchant community. In a charming way typical of the time, the club was founded and given its name on the occasion of the great coronation of King George V in Delhi.

Interestingly, the club was set up at the exact location where the party for Sait was held, thanks to the recommendation that Diwan Sir Joseph Willian Bhore made to the Cochin Maharaja, who gave 334 links or 43 cents, near the current police station and jetty. The main structure is still the same with 18-inch walls and the staircase still has red oxide floors, Junaid points out.

Former mayor and history buff KJ Sohan says Fort Kochi and Mattancherry had a robust clubbing culture thanks to British influence, which had given the state outstanding artists such as singer Yesudas, composer Arjunan Master and actor Manavalan Joseph, and it was a place for the various communities in the region to meet. The British clubs were exclusive to them, so the Indians started their own clubs offering games such as billiards, squash and cricket, which were not common locally. Coronation Club used to hold high-stakes card games, he says.

Club members now include, in addition to Malayali businessmen, those from Gujarati, Konkani and Anglo Indian communities.

