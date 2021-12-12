Lady Lions to host Youngstown State on Sunday







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State’s women’s basketball team resumes non-conference play hosting Youngstown State on Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. with a broadcast on B1G+. The Lady Lions, led by head coach Caroline Kieger , are 5-5 this season, coming off a 52-48 win over Rutgers for their first Big Ten win of the season. TO FOLLOW PARKING All Penn State Athletics non-football events require a valid permit or payment of the applicable campus parking fee. Free parking is no longer provided for season ticket holders. Fans with valid parking permits for Penn State University Park may park for free at non-football athletic events, in accordance with parking policies and transportation service access. Unlicensed fans are encouraged to prepay for event parking at a discounted rate through ParkMobile-https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is possible until 11:59 PM on the day prior to each event. Seasonal packages are available for general parking for most sports, and information about VIP parking options available for select events will be released at a later date. Visit the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Parking page for more information. Parking for non-football events is administered by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information on parking for this event, email [email protected] or call 814-865-1436. OPENING TIP Penn State will continue to play outside of the conference on Sunday as the host of Youngstown State.

The Lady Lions are all-time 3-0 against the Penguins.

Penn State is 4-0 at home this season.

The Lady Lions took their first Big Ten win of the season on Thursday with a 52-48 win over Rutgers.

Penn State scored 29 points from the bench, including 13 by Ali Brigham and 10 by This is Sabel .

and 10 by . Makenna Marisa scored a team-high 16 points and has scored at least 11 points in all 10 games this season.

scored a team-high 16 points and has scored at least 11 points in all 10 games this season. The Lady Lions held a Big Ten opponent under 50 points for the first time since January 12, 2019 vs. Illinois (48).

Marisa ranks 12th in the country with an average of 20.8 points per game and fifth in the Big Ten with an average of 5.0 assists per game.

Marisa is one of four Division I players to rack up 20+ points and 5+ assists this season.

The Lady Lions are 15th in the nation with 163 assists and have four games with 20+ assists.

Penn State is second in the Big Ten with 10.3 steals per game. EXPLORE THE STATE OF YOUNG CITY Youngstown State is headed by John Barnes in its ninth season.

Barnes has a record of 135-112, leading the Penguins to two WNIT appearances and two WBI appearances.

The Penguins are 8-0 this season, including a 4-0 in the Horizon League.

Youngstown State averages 66.8 points per game.

The Penguins are ranked 26th in the country in three-pointers per game (8.9) and 31st in three-point percentage (36.8).

Youngstown State has four players at double-digit averages, including Lilly Ritz (18.4), Chelsea Olson (12.8), Malia Magestro (10.2) and Paige Shy (10.0). AGAINST THE PENGUINS Penn State will meet Youngstown State for the fourth time in the series.

The Lady Lions lead the series 3-0.

In the final game, on December 8, 2015, Penn State won 68-51.

Kaliyah Mitchell led four in double figures with a double-double, with 16 points and 12 rebounds. MARISA’S STRONG JUNIOR CAMPAIGN Junior Makenna Marisa scored a minimum of 11 points in all 10 games this season and has 20+ points in six games.

scored a minimum of 11 points in all 10 games this season and has 20+ points in six games. She had 20 points vs. Rider (11/11), 30 vs. Delaware State (11/16), 29 at Clemson (11/21), 25 vs. St John’s (11/26), 23 vs. Kent State (11/28) and 21 at Indiana (12/6).

Makenna Marisa ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring (20.8 ppg), ranking 12th in the country. Her 21.3 points per game ranks third among Power Five guards and fifth among Power Five players.

ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring (20.8 ppg), ranking 12th in the country. Her 21.3 points per game ranks third among Power Five guards and fifth among Power Five players. She also ranks second in the conference and sixth in the nation in total points (208). Marisa’s fourth in the country in field goals made (80).

Marisa also ranks fifth in the Big Ten in assists per game (5.0), 42nd in the nation and third in total assists (50), making 17th in the country. She is also eighth in the conference with an average of 2.20 three-pointers per game.

She is one of four DI players to average 20+ points and 5+ assists this season.

Marisa was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week on November 22. It was Marisa’s first weekly Big Ten honor.

She recorded a triple-double in Penn State’s 120-51 win over Delaware State on November 16, with 30 points, 12-of-16 shooting, 11 assists and 10 steals against the Hornets. Her points, assists and steals were all career highlights.

Marisa’s triple-double was Penn State’s first since Suzie McConnell on January 3, 1988 (22 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists in a 74-63 win against Western Kentucky).

Marisa’s triple-double is the 25th Points-Assists-Steals triple-double and 20th 30-point triple-double in NCAA Division I history.

It is also the third 30-point triple-double and the second Points-Assists-Steals triple-double in Big Ten history.

Marisa played Penn State’s 79th 30-point game and became the first Lady Lion to have double-digit assists in a game since Dara Taylor (10 vs. Minnesota, 2014). LADY LIONS RANK AMONG NATIONAL LEADERS Penn State is 48th in the nation and fourth in the conference with an average of 16.3 assists per game and 15th in the country overall (163). The Lady Lions have provided at least 20 assists in four games this season.

Penn State is fifth in the Big Ten in three-point field goals (71).

PSU is second in the Big Ten in steals per game (10.4) and total steals (103). BRIGHAM Dominates the paint Sophomore ahead Ali Brigham made a big impression in her first match as Lady Lion, vs. LIU, after George Washington’s switch, scored 20 points and scored nine rebounds and three blocks. She followed that up with a 23-point performance against Rider, shooting 11-of-13 from the floor.

made a big impression in her first match as Lady Lion, vs. LIU, after George Washington’s switch, scored 20 points and scored nine rebounds and three blocks. She followed that up with a 23-point performance against Rider, shooting 11-of-13 from the floor. Brigham became the first Lady Lion to score 20+ points in the first two games of a season since Brianna Banks in 2015.

She collected her first career double-double against St. John’s with 19 points, 8-of-12 shooting and 10 rebounds.

She had 10 points against No. 13 Iowa State and a team-high 18 points at Boston College.

Brigham scored 13 points on the bench against Rutgers.

Through 10 games, Brigham is sixth in field goals scored (56.4), eighth in field goals scored (57) and 13th in blocks per game (1.0) in the Big Ten. CAPINE DO IT ALL freshman Leilani Kapinus consistently tops the box score this season.

consistently tops the box score this season. She has 16 steals, with three in each game against Rider, Kent State and Boston College, and is third among Power Five freshmen.

She has averaged 5.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and led the team in rebounds in three games.

She scored 10 points in the fourth quarter in Penn State’s 80-75 win over St. John’s.

The freshman has provided 15 assists this year, including three in every game against Rider, Boston College and Indiana.

The Wisconsin native has eight blocks with at least one in seven different games and two blocks at Boston College. MULTIPLE CONTRIBUTIONS Penn State has five players averaging at least 5.9 points this season, led by Marisa’s average of 20.8.

Ali Brigham is averaging 12.5 points per game and reached the 20 points vs. LIU (20) and Rider (23), while It’s Beverley scores 7.9 points per game, including a 20 point effort vs. rider.

is averaging 12.5 points per game and reached the 20 points vs. LIU (20) and Rider (23), while scores 7.9 points per game, including a 20 point effort vs. rider. Anna Camden and Shay Hagans are an average of 5.9 points per game.

and are an average of 5.9 points per game. Penn State has also balanced its minutes with 10 players averaging at least 10.7 minutes per game. POWER OF THE BIG TEN The Dec. 6 AP Poll features five Big Ten teams: No. 8 Maryland, No. 10 Indiana, No. 12 Iowa, No. 13 Michigan and No. 20 Ohio State. Purdu is one of the teams getting votes.

Penn State opened Big Ten play in Indiana on December 6.

The Lady Lions faced 10 ranked opponents in 2020-21, most of the Big Ten schools, taking a 69-67 win over No. 15 Ohio State on February 24, 2021. NEXT ONE Penn State will play on to Duquesne on Saturday, December 18. Tipoff is scheduled to air on ESPN+ at 2 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/12/11/womens-basketball-lady-lions-host-youngstown-state-on-sunday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos