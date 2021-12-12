Sports
Punjab cricketer Harpreet Brar posts ‘selfie’ with Ariana Grande, sparks meme fest
Taking a selfie with your favorite star is a dream come true for most people. But when dreams don’t come true, people often improvise to keep themselves happy. And that’s exactly what cricketer Harpreet Brar did recently when he tried to fulfill his wish to take a selfie with pop star Ariana Grande.
The Punjab Kings player recently took to Twitter to share a ‘selfie’ of himself with the Thank you, Next singer. Only the duo was not really together, but the American star appeared only through the television screen. The epic post has gone viral and started a laughing riot online.
The photo of the 26-year-old bowler quickly gained a lot of attention online, even from his role model Yuvraj Singh, who was left in crevices upon seeing his sassy post.
selfie with @Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/qIhW57CvWk
Harpreet Brar (@thisisbrar) Dec 10, 2021
When the image went viral, it reminded many of the stunt last year that a Bareilly resident pulled while posing with an actor’s cutout. Alexandra Daddario to join the couples challenge. Daddario had played along and reacted to the post. Now many on Twitter wanted Grande to respond to Brar’s photo as well. Others on the microblogging site had a field day posting memes and having fun.
Here’s how netizens responded to his tweet:
Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) Dec 10, 2021
Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) Dec 10, 2021
Here is the medal pic.twitter.com/v39hMpvM9W
Award (wardAwardThisTweet) December 11, 2021
Sometimes virtual reality leads to real virtuality
Rohan Chambhare (rohan_chambhare) December 11, 2021
Chaa ya bro!!
Abhishek Pandey (@coolabhishek_p) December 11, 2021
One of the best entertainers in and out of the game https://t.co/nQ88LC7hHf
(@kavin_muhilan) December 11, 2021
nikhil (@niikhill_) Dec 10, 2021
Shiva gupt (@shivau_do) December 11, 2021
Someone said her name is Hariana Grande now? https://t.co/rf9MIxluCT
* (@deepcuv) December 11, 2021
Bhupesh7781 (@MskkianBhupesh) December 11, 2021
selfie with @jimmy9 pic.twitter.com/9KsRnD4INq
YasH ParMar (@Yash_009) December 11, 2021
Ashutosh Singh (@Ashutosh9598) December 11, 2021
Desi Deadpool (@Vickster469) December 11, 2021
Diljeet Dosanjh Pro Max https://t.co/n3ow6UFksL
Samar Pratap (mar Samarpratap1207) December 11, 2021
Be careful, he is a true legend https://t.co/Ey0fUOTgte
Pritam (@pritam4c) December 11, 2021
KKR get it in!! Harpreet brar my new favorite cricketer just for this!! https://t.co/fRnqKkEDba
Nik (@IRONlK) December 11, 2021
Earlier in May, an old tweet from Brar celebrating Mia Khalifa’s birthday had surfaced and went viral.
